The Texas wide receiver room will be at least a little shorthanded as it rolls into Columbus for a Week 1 showdown with No. 3 Ohio State. The top-ranked Longhorns may be without the services of starting wideout Emmett Mosley V, who will be limited due to a leg injury he's dealt with throughout camp.

Mosley transferred to Texas following spring practice at Stanford, and he was expected to make an instant impact for the Horns. As a freshman with the Cardinal last fall, Mosley caught 48 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns. He figured to be a top target for star quarterback Arch Manning, but Mosley is still working his way back to full strength.

Who will Arch Manning throw to? Diving into Texas' 'special' wide receiver room ahead of Ohio State opener Chris Hummer

With the departure of star wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond to the NFL -- along with All-SEC tight end Gunnar Helm -- Texas faces questions about who exactly will be on the other end of passes from Manning.

The Horns have a lot of production to replace in that department, but they have recruited well enough to plug the hole left by Mosley this weekend. The most obvious candidate to step into Mosley's vacated starting role is redshirt freshman Parker Livingstone, who has been taking first-team reps in Mosley's absence, per CBSSports' Chris Hummer.

At 6-foot-4, Livingstone provides a big target for Manning, who just happens to be his roommate. The No. 106 wide receiver in the 2024 signing class per the 247Sports rankings, Livingstone didn't record a catch as a true freshman last year, but he has done enough throughout the offseason to earn a bigger role.