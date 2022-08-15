Texas wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau sustained serious knee injuries during the Longhorns' first scrimmage of the fall, potentially putting their 2022 seasons in doubt, according to 247Sports. The initial diagnosis for Neyor is reportedly a torn ACL, but both players are seeking a second opinion.

Running back Roschon Johnson also reportedly suffered a sprained ankle during the same scrimmage and was seen wearing a walking boot, but his injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue. Johnson, a converted quarterback, has been the team's second-leading rusher in each of the past two seasons.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is scheduled to meet with reporters on Monday.

Regardless of the severity of the injuries, losing Angilau and Neyor for any amount of time would be a massive blow to a Texas team that has high hopes in Sarkisian's second season.

Angilau, a projected starter at left guard, has 34 starts in his career, including 12 last year. The senior began the 2021 season at right guard before finishing the final six games at left guard. He's the most experienced offensive lineman on the Longhorns roster and will not be easily replaced. Freshman Cole Hutson could get the first crack, as he's received reps at right guard during camp, but the former four-star recruit is nevertheless in his first year.

A newer addition to the Longhorns, Neyor spent the first two seasons of his college career at Wyoming and led the Cowboys with 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. That was good enough to earn him Second-Team All-Mountain West honors and helped put him on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. The junior's big-play capability was another potential weapon in a group that already has one of the top receivers in the nation in Xavier Worthy (62 receptions, 981 yards, 12 TDs last season) and Jordan Whittington (26 receptions, 377 yards, 3 TDs).

Neyor's injury is just the latest blow to the depth chart, however. Agiye Hall, a transfer from Alabama, was suspended indefinitely following an arrest on a criminal mischief charge. Hall is accused of damaging a parking boot, which qualifies as a Class B misdemeanor.

Texas begins the season on Sept. 3 against ULM and will face Alabama in Week 2.