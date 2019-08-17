Texas WR Joshua Moore, a former four-star prospect, charged with carrying a loaded gun

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore is facing misdemeanor gun charges for carrying a loaded pistol without a license, according to the Austin Police Department. He was released on $6,000 bond and has a court date next week, according KXAN-TV in Austin.

The report states that on July 5, police spotted a man on the city's video surveillance system "remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband." Moore was tracked down and arrested by police. When he was searched, authorities found a loaded pistol in his possession.

"We're aware of the situation with Joshua Moore," coach Tom Herman told KXAN in a statement. "We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process. We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process."

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Yoakum, Texas, caught seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2018. His lone touchdown came on a 27-yard reception against USC on Sept. 15 that extended Texas' lead to 23-14. The Longhorns went on to win 37-14.

With Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay back, Moore was likely to play a backup role for the Longhorns in 2019. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 96 overall player in the class of 2018, and had plenty of buzz surrounding him coming out of Yoakum High School.

"Moore possesses a good frame for the receiver position with the requisite height to gain good bulk as he matures," 247Sports recruiting analyst wrote. "He shows impressive burst with the ball in his hands, whether in the screen game or as a wildcat quarterback. Moore is a field-stretching vertical threat when lined up wide. He also flashes the ability to win balls over smaller defenders."

Texas will open the 2019 season at home on Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana Tech.