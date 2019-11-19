The Bottom 25: We are all Akron fans now as the 0-10 Zips have just two chances remaining to get a win

It was a remarkable weekend in The Bottom 25, as seven of our Bottom 25 teams won a game. Only two of them did so against fellow Bottom 25 teams. Any time nearly 30% of our Bottom 25 teams win, it's a good week, but some of those wins were better than others.

Going into last week, three winless teams were remaining in the country. Now there's only one. Both Rice and New Mexico State left the ranks of the winless, which is not only great news for them but great news for us as well.

The race for The Bottom 25 Playoff is more open now than it was just a week ago. Seven teams enter the final weeks of the season with no more than one win, and there are a couple of two-win teams that might sneak in too. There's also that final winless team remaining.

Akron is 0-10 with two chances left to win, and that means one thing: we are all Akron fans now.

No Longer Ranked: Syracuse (19), West Virginia (20), Kent State (21), Northern Illinois (22)

Week 12 Superlatives

As many of you know, I rank all 130 teams using a mathematical formula I created. That system is how I compile the Bottom 25, but for those of you interested in how the rest of the rankings look, you can see them all right here (it's updated weekly after The Bottom 25 is published). I will also be sharing some weekly superlatives from the rankings here in The Bottom 25.

Highest Climber: Eastern Michigan shot up 21 spots in the rankings this week, from No. 100 to No. 79, after a 42-14 win over Akron. The Eagles have been one of the more volatile teams in my rankings all season long.

Biggest Faller: Plenty of teams took a plunge this week, but none further than Cal. The Golden Bears dropped from No. 58 to No. 73 after losing to USC 41-17.

Most Average Team: The most average team in the country is Boston College. The Eagles are 5-5 and come in at No. 61 in my rankings with a score that is 0.25% above average. Also, for those wondering how a team can have the most average score while finishing in the top half of teams, it's just a reflection of how bad the teams at the bottom are.

Best .500 Team: That would be Kentucky, which is 5-5 and ranks at No. 55 in my rankings. Its score is 11.02% above average, and the Wildcats are ranked ahead of 10 teams that have a winning record.

Worst .500 Team: On the other end of that 5-5 spectrum is FIU. The Panthers might be 5-5, but they're at No. 89 in my rankings with a score that is 51.63% below average. They're ranked behind 11 teams with a losing record, including a 4-7 Ole Miss team.