The Citadel is throwing shade at Alabama, LSU and Mississippi State as it battles the Tide

FCS shade is the best shade, particularly when it is legitimate

No. 1 Alabama isn't exactly taking care of business against The Citadel, and The Citadel's Twitter account is making sure that the whole world -- including a couple other SEC teams -- knows it. 

Dante Smith scored from 45 yards out in the second quarter to tie the game at seven and make Citadel the first team to score against the Crimson Tide since Tennessee did it on Oct. 20. The Crimson Tide shut out LSU and Mississippi State consecutively prior to Saturday's game vs. these Bulldogs. The Citadel made sure to point that out to LSU and MSU on Twitter.

The Bulldogs had 150 rushing yards and didn't attempt a pass in the first half against the Crimson Tide. 

The Citadel Twitter account has been going strong all day. After winning the opening toss, it made sure to count that as a win.

The Bulldogs and top-ranked Crimson Tide entered the locker rooms at halftime tied at 10.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories