The conflicted Dooley family clashes Saturday as Missouri looks to test Georgia's mettle

It's hard to figure out who will be the most prominent Dooley in Missouri this weekend.

Georgia's legendary former coach Vince Dooley has remade himself later in life as a legendary gardener. So much so that he has a flower named after him. The Dooley Hydrangea is a "charming flowering shrub smothered in summer blooms," according to one website.

That sort of notoriety got Dooley invited, on behalf of Mizzou Botanic Garden officials, to Columbia for a horticultural summit.

No. 2 Georgia's clash with Missouri? That a challenge for son Derek, who is coordinating an offense against the defending SEC champions while draining the moment of any sentimentality.

"It's his way of getting a free trip, it sounds like to me," Derek said of his dad.

It is at that point Derek turns the conversation away from familial matters. The Dawgs' Week 4 challenge against the Tigers includes this interesting sidebar: It will be the first time in six years that Derek is facing the program his father remade into a national power. And this time, he will also be going up against his own son. J.T. is a redshirt freshman walk-on receiver for Georgia.

Conflicted, Derek?

"I'm not going to have much family time," he said sternly. "Maybe after the game."

A portion of the battle line has been drawn along bloodlines. Vince, 86, coached the Dawgs from 1964-88, winning six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship. He has become not only a Georgia ambassador but also a face of the university.

Derek has made it clear that he is loyal to the folks signing his paycheck at the moment. He is 0-3 in his most recent battles against Georgia as Tennessee's coach from 2010-12. Those meetings had much more emotion than this one.

While at Tennessee, Derek was a first-time SEC coach in the conference his dad dominated.

"I swear, you may not believe this, but it doesn't feel any different," Derek said. "It did when I was kind of coming up through the ranks and I was at Tennessee the first time, we played Georgia. But I'm 50 years old. I've had a lot of these games."

After five years as the Dallas Cowboys receivers' coach and three games in Columbia, he's trying to work his way back up to becoming a head coach again.

"I think so," Derek's dad said. "He's learned a lot. He's got a lot of great qualities to be a head coach. The main thing is he wants to prove that he's a good offensive coordinator."

For now, Derek is riding on the rocket sled that is Drew Lock, widely considered the first or second quarterback set to be selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. For a guy who never called an offensive play or coached a quarterback, the results have been spectacular.

Lock is first in the SEC passing yards (354 per game) and touchdown passes (11). He is on pace to surpass the FBS-leading 44 touchdown passes he threw last year.

"Obviously, the results have been very good on paper, but we're through the first quarter of the season," Derek said. "There's going to be a lot of treacherous roads that he hasn't seen in the first three games. This week's going to be kind of the first monumental challenge for him."

That's another way of saying Georgia coach Kirby Smart is one of the most brilliant defensive minds in the country. Smart's defense harassed Alabama QB Jalen Hurts so much in last season's national title game that backup Tua Tagovailoa came in as a replacement.

That changed that game, Alabama, the offseason and this season. Smart's defenses at Alabama and Georgia have finished lower than 12th in total defense nationally just once since 2008. This year, Georgia is top 10 in scoring defense and total defense.

"He's realistic," Vince Dooley said his son. "He knows what I know -- that it's a different league than what he's been playing in and a different league than the rest of the SEC East."

Both teams are 3-0. Missouri breezed through its first two games before struggling mightily last Saturday against its only Power Five opponent to date. The Tigers blew a 17-point lead at Purdue and needed a last-second field goal to win.

Meanwhile, the nation's No. 7 total defense at Georgia has given up three touchdown passes all season. Lock averages almost four per game.

Missouri can lean on being undefeated in its last nine regular-season games. That's nice. Now it must discover a consistent defense. The Tigers are 13th in SEC pass defense. The fact they are first in the conference against the run balances out. Teams feel comfortable enough to pass against the Tigers 60 percent of the time.

Good luck to Georgia QB Jake Fromm, who leads the country completing 80 percent of his passes.

"I don't want to sit here and act like it's been this incredible jump," Derek said. "We're just trying to do what we can to win the game."

Somewhere this weekend, the Dooleys hope to get together. J.T., not expected to dress, has made it clear he's wearing red. Vince's wife Barbara is going to be rooting for her "baby" Derek.

Vince will be Missouri's guest, a College Football Hall of Famer welcome in almost every room he enters. There is an event at Missouri on Sunday planned to honor Vince and two Georgia professors he calls gardening mentors.

"It's good for the mind, good for the body, good for the soul," Vince said of his national championship pursuit of horticulture.

Good for Vince, and good for the Dooleys. What's good for the family going forward will be decided Saturday.