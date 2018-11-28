The latest College Football Playoff rankings provide further proof that UCF has no chance of sneaking in

UCF has proven that it is a very, very good football team. It just hasn't proven that it's a College Football Playoff-caliber team. The Knights look like they're going to be left out of the playoffs once again despite an undefeated season, sitting at No. 7 in the latest poll as Georgia jumped to No. 4.

This is by no means permanent. Georgia could well end up losing to Alabama and falling out of the playoffs. But that would just make Oklahoma next in line. So what if Texas beats Oklahoma? Ohio State is the next man up. These Power 5 schools could well be too much to overcome for UCF, even if they do beat Memphis in the AAC Championship Game. The odds of all three losing are slim, and even if they do, Texas is sitting at No. 10. A win over Oklahoma could give the Longhorns a serious jump -- although who knows how serious it would be.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, UCF stumper Danny Kanell talks about how the injury to McKenzie Milton and the teams ahead of UCF could just be too much to handle. Georgia losing to Alabama might not even knock it out of the conversation. Kanell tries to lay out some of the crazy scenarios that could get UCF in, but the amount of chaos it would require may just be too much.

