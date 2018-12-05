The Legacy: Meet the son of Deion Sanders, a blue-chip 2021 quarterback prospect

Deion Sanders is an iconic name. He's an iconic brand. With a brash persona intertwined with a level of dominance that has become the standard for cornerback play, Sanders has spawned a generation of copycats with one uniting focus: to torment quarterbacks, mentally and physically.

So, whether as a product of meticulous calculation or just simple irony, there's something poetic in Sanders's legacy living on in part at the hands of his son, Shedeur Sanders, a blue-chip quarterback prospect. Here's is everything you need to know about the Sanders who is capable of tormenting defensive backs for a change.

Shedeur Sanders is only a sophomore out of the Class of 2021, and he attends Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where his father serves as the offensive coordinator. Sanders measures in at roughly 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, and he's 25-1 as a starter in two seasons of high school football in Texas' private school classification. A state championship game appearance is on deck.

During his two seasons as a starter, Sanders has thrown for more than 5,200 yards with 73 combined touchdown passes to 15 total interceptions. In his sophomore season, he's averaging 219 yards passing and completing 60 percent of his throws.

Sanders is not a dual-threat quarterback. It may come as a shock given that his father is one of the fastest football players to ever lace up cleats, but athletic though Shedeur may be, he wants to throw it -- and he's committed to throwing it. As a sophomore, he has rushed for 57 yards on the season (or 4 yards per game). He's devoted to the pocket, committed to reading a defense instead of running past a defense.

Inside of that pocket, Sanders is already advanced. He has outstanding feet, always maintains a good base and climbs the pocket effectively to avoid pressure. He's a wiry young quarterback who will get stronger and will see his arm strength progress but the touch and accuracy are already there behind a clean delivery.

Given that he plays a lower competition level, there's a lot of ways Sanders could go about dominating his opponents. That he has remained disciplined in his devotion to the pocket and plays with advanced mechanics is an indicator that he's committed to the work.

Sanders will remind some college football fans of Notre Dame's Ian Book in terms of his accuracy, poise and ability to direct an offense. Given his offer list, he'll have his choice of potent offenses to direct. Programs that have already extended offers include Georgia, Florida, Houston, LSU, Oregon, Syracuse, Baylor, and of course, his father's alma mater of Florida State.

It's time to get used to Prime Time under center because Shedeur Sanders is just getting started.