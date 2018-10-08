The Monday After: Chaos is coming to college football, just as it does every season

It started Saturday night after Notre Dame's 45-23 win over Virginia Tech, and I saw it carry over into Sunday. First, I saw the tweets from those pondering the possibilities, and then on Sunday, the same kind of questions reached my inbox.

"Would UCF have any chance of getting into the [College Football Playoff] if it goes undefeated for the second straight year even if there are four other undefeated teams?"

This question came from Derek, who is not the only person who has asked a question with a similar pretense. If there are more than four undefeated teams at the end of the season, which one gets left out of the CFP?

Well, first of all, as I told Derek in my reply, no, UCF would have no chance of getting into the playoff if there are four other undefeated teams from Power Five conferences. But I also told Derek the same thing I'm here to tell everyone else debating the same hypothetical situations. There won't be more than four undefeated teams at the end of the regular season. In fact, it's more likely there won't be any undefeated teams left, let alone more than one.

Chaos is coming. It always does.

It's a fun hypothetical to debate with friends, but like an interview with the Sponsor Goes Here Fan of the Week on ESPN's College Gameday, it's nothing more than filling time because there's time to fill, so we've got to do something to keep ourselves occupied.

It's Oct. 8, and we have 11 undefeated teams remaining, eight of them (including Notre Dame) from Power Five conferences. At this time last season, the following teams were undefeated: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Navy, Penn State, San Diego State, South Florida, TCU, UCF, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin. The only one still standing by the end of the regular season was UCF, which is more than we could say about 2016's entrants.

After Week 6 in 2016, there were 11 undefeated teams. The regular season finished with only Alabama and Western Michigan. In 2015, there were 14 undefeated teams at this time of year, and by the end of the regular season, there was only Clemson. In 2014, we saw nine unbeatens become one.

It happens every year, and if anything, this past Saturday should serve as a reminder that it's going to happen again. We have 11 undefeated teams left, but there were 14 going into Saturday. That's when we saw three top 10 teams (and five of the top 15) lose. For LSU, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, they suffered their first losses of the season. They will not be the last.

This week, five of our 11 remaining unbeatens hit the road for conference games. At least one of them will fall, possibly more. So while, "Which undefeated team would be left out of the playoff?" might be a fun way to fill some time between now and next week's games, the question with a more immediate answer is, "Which one will lose this weekend?"

Have that debate instead because chaos is coming. It's not an if, just a when.

Perception Poll of the Week

Texas blew a 45-24 lead against Oklahoma on Saturday, and it felt too familiar to both Texas fans and impartial observers such as myself. It was roughly the billionth time that just when it looked like Texas had finally taken that leap forward after falling so far backward following its 2005 national title, it fell right back down to Earth. When Kyler Murray broke free for a 67-yard touchdown to cut Texas' lead to 45-38, I thought the Texas collapse was inevitable. Less than three minutes later, when Trey Sermon was scoring from 7 yards out to tie the game at 45-45, I knew it was over. But then something unexpected happened.

Instead of accepting the same fate it's been handed too many times over the last decade, the Longhorns went 52 yards in nine plays to set up a 40-yard field goal attempt from The Kicker Cameron Dicker. And Dicker nailed it. Texas had beaten Oklahoma, but that in itself wasn't atypical. I mean, Texas has beaten Oklahoma three times in the last six seasons, but this one felt different.

It's not just that Oklahoma was a top 10 team and the reigning Big 12 champion. The Sooners were ranked No. 10 when Texas beat them in 2015 (they were No. 12 when Texas won in 2013). But that Texas team was 1-4 coming into the game, so even if the result was far more shocking, you knew it was going to be the highlight of Texas' season at the time. This year, you get the sense that it's just another highlight in what could be a special season.

With the win over Oklahoma, the Longhorns have already beaten three teams that were ranked in the top 25 when they met (USC and TCU are the others). The last time Texas beat three ranked teams in the same season was all the way back in 2009 when it went 13-0 in the regular season and won the Big 12 before losing to Alabama 37-21 in the BCS Championship Game. So it begs the obvious question, one that's been asked so many times before.

Is Texas back? Most of you seem to think so.

Of course, it depends on your definition of what being "back" means. If it's being a national title contender, then no, I don't think Texas is there. But if being "back" is Texas being a force in the Big 12 again, then it's hard to say it is not.

There's a lot of season left to play, but it's clear that Texas will have a say in who ends up winning the Big 12 this season, and you know what? A playoff run isn't entirely out of the question, either. The Horns already have three wins against ranked teams, and they still have No. 6 West Virginia remaining on the schedule. That game is in Austin. If Texas manages to get through the regular season without another loss and then beats either Oklahoma or West Virginia again in the Big 12 Championship, it's suddenly a 12-1 team with four strong resume wins.

It's hard to imagine that team being left out of the College Football Playoff unless four other undefeated teams are remaining, and as we went over earlier, there won't be!

So, is Texas back?

Yes, I think so. God help me, but I think so.

Tweet of the Week

I love rivalry games, but I'm growing tired of all the turnover props. However, when you combine the two in the form of dunking on your rival, the turnover props are good again.

Shirt of the Week

Based on the final score, I have to believe one team had a lot more fun than the other.

Revenge of the Week

Georgia Tech crushed Louisville 66-31 on Friday night, rushing for 542 yards and scoring touchdowns on eight of its nine offensive possessions. The ninth resulted in only a field goal (and the Tech defense added a score for good measure). We can't know for sure, but this may have all been a revenge fantasy for Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson. You see, back before Johnson took over at Navy, which led to his job at Tech, he was the coach at Georgia Southern. In five years at Southern, Johnson won two Division I-AA national titles. When he left, he was replaced by Brian VanGorder, who is now the defensive coordinator at Louisville, and I'll let Georgia Tech blog From The Rumble Seat fill you in on some of the background.

VanGorder felt it important to scrap the offense which had brought the 1985,1986, 1989, 1990, 1999, and 2000 D-IAA national championships to the program because he wanted to bring the program "into the 21st century". He felt that the system would be impossible to recruit to, and just wouldn't work at a high level of football. (And with only 6 national titles since the program's first varsity season in 1984, what reason did he have to think that it was a possibility?) The comments that VanGorder made were very public in nature, and Johnson, then the head coach at Navy, caught wind of them. A very proud and competitive individual, Johnson called up an old friend from his Georgia Southern days, Roger Inman. He asked Inman to put him in contact with the Eagles' athletic director, so that he could arrange a game with them for his Midshipmen. According to Inman, when he asked why on Earth Johnson was so intent on playing a school like Georgia Southern, the answer was simple: "Because I want to beat the Hell out of Brian VanGorder."

Navy never did play that game against Georgia Southern, but he got some revenge when VanGorder went 3-8 in his only season before leaving for the Falcons. In 2015, Johnson and Georgia Tech faced a Notre Dame team with VanGorder as its defensive coordinator, but fell short, losing 30-22. On Friday night, Johnson got another chance to "beat the hell out of Brian VanGorder," and boy did he ever.

Random Ranking of the Week

This week I'm ranking the top five playoffs of major professional American sports.

1. NHL

2. NFL

3. MLB

4. NBA

5. WNBA

All rankings are final!

Stat of the Week

Illinois rushing stats



2018: 1,304 yards, 242 attempts, 5.6 yds/carry, 260.8 yds/game, 11 touchdowns (5 games)



2017: 1,267 yards, 386 attempts, 3.3 yds/carry, 105.6 yds/game, 11 touchdowns (12 games) — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) October 7, 2018

It's also worth pointing out that Mike Epstein led the Illini in rushing last season with 346 yards. Epstein already has 387 yards rushing in 2018, and he's only second on the team, as Reggie Corbin has 464 yards. Not coincidentally, Illinois has already won more games in 2018 than it did all of last season.

Pit Stains of the Week

It looks like there's more than one swamp in Gainesville, Florida.

Tebow must’ve had money on the Texas-Oklahoma game. pic.twitter.com/ytLBeigJ75 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 6, 2018

Worst Coverage Scheme of the Week

The debut of West Virginia's new Cover-11 Defense didn't go well.

West Virginia dropped all 11 defenders into coverage ... and still gave up the first down on 3rd and 15. pic.twitter.com/GDWN9cKlGX — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 6, 2018

AP Voter of the Week

This week's honors don't go to one voter but instead to the 35 voters who continue to put Georgia ahead of Ohio State on their ballots. Don't get me wrong; I think Georgia is an outstanding team and is likely the only true threat to Alabama in the SEC this season. It's a top-five team at worst right now.

But if we're basing our rankings on what's happened in the 2018 season rather than what Georgia accomplished last year, what has it done to deserve being ranked ahead of Ohio State? The Buckeyes have a "neutral" site win over TCU, as well as a road win over Penn State. Georgia's beaten South Carolina and Missouri. The best win between those two is probably South Carolina's win over Missouri this week.

There's a part of me that wonders if we're all so desperate for a challenger to Alabama to emerge in the SEC that we're anointing Georgia a little too early. Like, everyone thinks Georgia could be the next Alabama, but they're giving Georgia the same kind of respect it hasn't earned yet. Based on records and resumes, Georgia should be No. 4, not No. 2.

College Football Playoff Projection of the Week

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

Until the next Monday After!