Sam Hartman didn't need much time to make believers out of Notre Dame fans.

It's easy to overreact to what you see in the first game of a season; it's only natural after months of anticipation and whispers from practices. So, on one hand, you shouldn't read too much into what you saw from Hartman and the Notre Dame offense in a 42-3 obliteration of Navy in Dublin, Ireland. On the other hand, it's been a while since we've seen a Notre Dame offense look as dangerous and explosive as the one that took the field in Aviva Stadium.

This was not only Hartman's first game at quarterback for the Golden Domers but also Gerad Parker's first game calling plays on offense. Not that anybody could tell. You may not have noticed, but there wasn't a single procedural pre-snap penalty against the Notre Dame offense as the Irish offense looked more like a well-oiled machine than a unit playing together for the first time.

"The overall operation from Coach Parker to the signalers to Sam, getting to the right protections, getting to the right checks, executing, that's the whole operation. And it was really good," Irish coach Marcus Freeman said post-game. "Usually the first game, first-time offensive coordinator, first-time quarterback, there's some operations in Week 0 that you'll see, it didn't happen."

The Irish scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and did so in a variety of ways. The first few saw the Irish watch their offensive line blow Navy's front seven off the line of scrimmage and run the ball down the Midshipmen's throat. At one point, Parker was so confident in his team's ability to run the ball that they handed it off to Audric Estime on a third-and-10. He easily picked up the first down.

Then it was Hartman's turn to show off, and he didn't disappoint. The ex-Wake Forest star finished with as many incompletions as touchdowns (4) and spread the ball to eight different receivers. It was a stark contrast to what we saw last season when the Irish offense never seemed to recover from the injury to starter Tyler Buchner in the second game of the season. With Drew Pyne at quarterback and a lack of explosive playmakers outside the hash marks, defenses were content to load the box and see what the Irish could do.

If there's anything to take away from Hartman's Notre Dame debut it's that opponents will need a new approach in 2023.

Granted, things will get tougher going forward. While Tennessee State isn't likely to provide much of a threat in next week's home opener, the NC State defense that awaits in Raleigh, North Carolina, two weeks from now will provide a much bigger test for Hartman and the offense as a whole. Teams like Ohio State and USC are much better equipped to take advantage of an Irish defense than Navy could ever dream. There are plenty of games left to play and a lot of time for potential weaknesses to be exposed.

For one day in the Emerald Isle, however, the Fighting Irish looked like the kind of team that could once again compete for a College Football Playoff berth.

Headshot of the Week

We all know that San Diego State QB Jalen Mayden didn't purposely hit the official in the face, but would that matter to you if you were the official? I can't lie, I'd probably hold a grudge if a QB did this to me during the game. I might give the opposing defense an extra half-second to make a hit before I considered it late. Maybe I'd steal his towel or something when he wasn't looking.

I don't know. I just know that I'd have hard feelings, and I admire this official for remaining as objective as possible despite what happened. That's what a pro looks like, folks.

Overreaction of the Week

Again, it's easy to overreact to the season opener, and I'm no different than anybody else. I had what might be a major overreaction, but it could also be deadeye accurate.

USC looked like USC on Saturday night. Its offense was mostly unstoppable while its defense was hit-or-miss as the Trojans dispatched San Jose State 56-28. However, while reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams played well (278 yards, four touchdowns), he was not the star of the show for USC. No, that was freshman Zachariah Branch, who finished his college debut with 232 all-purpose yards and a touchdown catch. He also tallied 162 return yards on special teams, including a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Branch was the No. 7 overall player in the 2023 class, and based on what I saw, he may have been underrated. The comparison he received from 247Sports recruiting analysts due to his size, speed, position and ability to score from anywhere on the field was Tyreek Hill, but I saw something different.

Maybe it's his uniform, but I got strong Reggie Bush vibes from him with the ball in his hands. He made everybody else look like they were moving in slow motion while he effortlessly changed direction and accelerated to top speed in the blink of an eye. It was incredible.

So, yeah, just in case the Trojans didn't have enough talent on offense with Williams, they could have a Bush clone on their hands as well. This won't be the last time USC scores 50 points in a game this season.

Most Week 0-Looking Play of the Week

This is not what UTEP was looking for, nor was it the only thing to go wrong for the Miners on fourth down or in late-game situations during their 17-14 loss to Jacksonville State. We have nerdy EPA (expected points added) stats for nearly every facet of the game these days, but do we have an EPA for coach clock management? If not, can somebody get to work on that?

I have a heavy suspicion that UTEP coach Dana Dimel will not fare well in this metric. It will give us all something to use when a fan base complains about their coach's clock management because every fan base thinks their coach has no idea how to use a timeout.

Also, while things didn't go well for UTEP, shout out to Rich Rodriguez and the Gamecocks for picking up a conference win in their FBS debut. The Gamecocks' victory was the fifth straight win for a program in its FBS debut.

Stat Line of the Week

FIU QB Grayson James finished his season debut 5-of-14 passing for 4 yards with an interception. That's right, he completed more passes than yards gained on the completions.

What's more impressive? FIU led most of the game. The Panthers hit a 67-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the game, and it wasn't until Louisiana Tech's Jacob Fields broke off a 30-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs took the lead.

Team of the Week

UMass beat New Mexico State 41-30, ending the team's 15-game losing streak against FBS opponents as well as snapping a 24-game losing skid on the road (it had been the longest active streak at the FBS level). It was also the first time UMass opened its season with an FBS win since the 1984 season.

What I'm getting at is that UMass pulled off something it doesn't do very often, which made me happy. The Minutemen have really struggled the last few years, and it's always nice to see a team turn things around.

Granted, I don't know that the Minutemen can rely on having a 21-point advantage in the points off turnovers battle every week, but you have to play well to build an advantage like that. Also, this UMass team just looked a lot more athletic and dangerous than any UMass team I've seen recently. This isn't to say I expect they'll pose much of a threat against Auburn next week, but Don Brown's squad looked like a team that's going to be in a lot more games this season.

College Football Playoff Projection of the Week

I'm only projecting teams that have played a game this season.

Notre Dame USC Vanderbilt UMass

Until the next Monday After!