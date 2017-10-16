The Monday After: It's really hard to go undefeated, plus some random awards

Week 7 was "The Week." It comes every year, and it usually takes place between mid-October and early November. Sometimes it makes two appearances, and in rare occasions, a third.

But The Week is always coming.

The Week is an excellent reminder of many things for college football fans and media alike. This sport never wants you to get too cocky. Once you start to believe that you've got things figured out and you know how the season is going to play out, The Week comes and rearranges all the college football furniture.

It wants to keep you on your toes, and The Week did just that.

We saw seven ranked teams go down over the weekend. Of those seven, four were in the top 10. At least two of them -- Clemson Tigers and Washington Huskies -- are legitimate College Football Playoff contenders, and possibly a third if you were one of the few who believed Auburn Tigers capable of beating Alabama Crimson Tide . As for Washington State Cougars , if you're like me, you were taking a more cautious approach with the Cougs.

Furthermore, five of the seven ranked teams to lose had been undefeated going into the weekend. This helped The Week drive home another reminder that it like to hit us over the head with, even if we don't want to listen: It is really hard to go undefeated in this sport.

In the course of 32 hours, we went from having 13 undefeated teams -- a full 10 percent of the FBS -- to eight. If history has taught us anything, we're going to lose at least seven more over the coming weeks, if not all of them. Because, again, going an entire season without losing a single game is tough, even if we don't want to believe it.

Evidence of the latter could be seen all weekend. When Clemson lost to Syracuse on Friday night, you could hear the chorus of, "See, I told you they weren't as good this year." This is a thought process that ignores what The Week tries to teach it, as well as the fact Clemson lost at home to Pittsburgh Panthers last season in November and still went on to win a national title.

Then Washington State lost, and we all believed we were right that it wasn't an actual contender, and we all may have been on the right path there. But 24 hours later, Washington was losing to Arizona State Sun Devils , convincing us all our opinions that the Huskies were just taking advantage of an inferior schedule were correct. Of course, what we didn't mention was that Washington's loss negated that of Washington State as the Cougars and Huskies are still tied atop the Pac-12 North with Stanford Cardinal , and all three teams are yet to play one another. Nothing is decided there.

San Diego State Aztecs and Navy Midshipmen both lost as well, and we immediately jumped to the conclusion that their bids for that New Year's Six spot are over. It's between both South Florida Bulls and UCF Knights now as those two will decide it themselves when they face each other at the end of the year. Or, more likely, each of them will lose at some point in a game we don't expect them to, and the spot will be up for grabs yet again. Because, again, it is really hard to go undefeated in this sport.

Maybe one day we'll finally all understand that and learn not to punish teams for dropping a game just because we were too ignorant to see it happening. Maybe we'll all remember that since 2006 -- the last 10 full seasons -- we've had eight teams finish a season without a loss. Of those eight, five didn't get to play for a national title (2006 and 2009 Boise State Broncos , 2008 Utah Utes , 2010 TCU Horned Frogs and 2012 Ohio State Buckeyes ). In the three years that the College Football Playoff has existed, nobody has finished a season without one blemish on its record. Seriously, the last team to go undefeated on the FBS level was Florida State Seminoles in 2013.

Perhaps the most significant indicator of how difficult it is comes from the program most consider to be the best in the sport. Alabama is a perennial title contender, and it has won four national titles since 2009 and is the only program to appear in the playoff three times.

The last time Alabama went undefeated in a season was 2009, the year it won its first national title under Nick Saban. It hasn't done it since. If Alabama can't do it, well, we shouldn't need The Week to remind us that others can't either.

The New Greatest Player Ever of the Week

I have found a new church to worship at on Saturdays. This tends to happen numerous times throughout a college football season, and on Saturday night I was converted to the religion that is Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate . Can I get an amen from the congregation?

Tate has only started two games for the Wildcats this year, but he's making up for lost time in a hurry in the stats column. In his debut against Colorado Buffaloes , he threw for 154 yards and a touchdown, but more importantly, he scorched the earth to a total of 327 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Buffaloes. Against UCLA Bruins on Saturday night, he ran for another 230 yards and two touchdowns. In his first two starts alone, Tate has already rushed for more yards than all but 32 other players have in the entire season. His six rushing touchdowns put him in a tie for 42nd, giving him the same amount as Heisman Trophy frontrunner Saquon Barkley .

More impressive than the numbers are the way Tate's done it. It seems like every play involves him making somebody look ridiculous in the process. I honestly don't know how he wasn't Arizona's starter to begin the season, but he is now, and the Wildcats are sitting at 2-1 in conference play. That puts them in a tie for second in the South with the same number of conference losses as Southern California Trojans . Arizona is suddenly a player in the Pac-12, and it's all thanks to the emergence of a real-life Mike Vick from Madden '04.

Stat of the Week

I know I've already hammered home the point of how hard it is to go undefeated, but it appears there's something even more challenging to do. It's nearly impossible to be a top 10 team that blows a 20-point lead against an unranked team, but Auburn did it against LSU Tigers . And according to ESPN Stats & Info, it's quite the rarity. Congratulations to Auburn for bucking the trend, I guess.

Auburn lost despite leading 20-0.



Entering today, AP Top-10 teams were 182-0 when leading by 20+ vs unranked opponents since 2014. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2017

Reaction of the Week

Check out Jimbo Fisher's reaction to learning Louisville Cardinals lost to Boston College Eagles on Saturday.

For your viewing pleasure... Jimbo Fisher's shocked reaction when he heard the BC-UL score pic.twitter.com/ZIrGLgbRHB — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKel) October 14, 2017

Tweet of the Week

And speaking of Louisville losing to Boston College, this tweet from BC afterward was great. Oh, I'm sorry, if you're a Louisville fan, this was "classless." My mistake.

Random Ranking of the Week

This week, I'm ranking weekdays. All rankings are final!

1. Friday

2. Thursday

3. Tuesday

4. Monday

5. Wednesday

Worst Uniforms of the Week

Listen, when I first saw the special Gator-skin uniforms that Florida Gators was going to wear against Texas A&M Aggies , I knew they were ugly. Still, in the back of my mind, I thought "maybe they won't look as bad when they're worn." They did. Honestly, Florida, I don't want to say I was rooting against you on Saturday night, but I will say that nobody who willingly wears those things deserves to win a game. So you got what was coming to you.

USATSI

Coach of the Week

I could give this to Dino Babers, Justin Wilcox, Todd Graham, Ed Orgeron or any number of other coaches, but I'm not. Don't get me wrong, all of them did tremendous jobs picking up huge wins this week, but I want to go with a coach that doesn't get much attention.

When Fresno State Bulldogs hired Jeff Tedford over the winter, there were plenty of people who wrote it off as a wrong decision. They looked at the last few years of Tedford's run at California Golden Bears and decided he was no longer cut out for running a college program. Well, Fresno State crushed New Mexico Lobos 38-0 on Saturday night to improve to 4-2 on the season. Its two losses have come on the road against Alabama and Washington, and the Bulldogs are 3-0 in the Mountain West, atop the West Division.

And they're doing this all after going 1-11 last year and 3-9 in 2015. That's right: Jeff Tedford has already won as many games at Fresno State this season than the program had won the last two years. Maybe the college game hasn't passed him by after all.

Shirtless Mike Gundy of the Week

This week's Shirtless Mike Gundy of the Week award goes to, well, would you look at that? It's Shirtless Mike Gundy! What an upset.

Coach Gundy challenges Mason Rudolph to take his shirt off, and then proceeds to do the same. Who wouldn't want this guy as their coach? pic.twitter.com/LejBJiD0Bf — Joel Devick (@joelyranch3r) October 14, 2017

Bad Sign of the Week

When opposing fans make these shirts you have to fire your coach yesterday pic.twitter.com/haW2q7BeFs — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 14, 2017

Yeah, it's generally not a positive sign when fans of a divisional rival want you to keep your coach.

College Football Playoff Projection of the Week

It's more difficult this week than it has been at any other point this season, but I have to think this is what it would look like if the committee released a poll today.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. TCU

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Until the next Monday After!