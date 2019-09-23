The Monday After: Joe Burrow makes LSU, not Georgia, the biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC

During LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon (the kind of noon game we deserve, more on that below) quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns. The six touchdown passes increased Burrow's total on the season to 17. That puts him in a tie with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for second-most touchdown passes this season. That's good, but that's not the stat of the week.

The reason I bring up the fact Burrow has thrown 17 touchdowns already this season is that, in 2018, LSU threw 17 touchdowns as a team. For the season. Those 17 touchdown passes in 2018 matched LSU's season total of 17 touchdown passes in 2017 as well. Burrow has already hit that mark, and it's not even October yet.

This is all the result of LSU's new offensive approach, which has seen them call pass plays 55.3 percent of the time this season, which ranks 28th nationally. What stands out about the team's commitment to airing it out is how they treat first downs. LSU has called a pass on 60.3 percent of its first down plays. The only teams to pass more often on first down are Washington State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Hawaii, and Texas State. It's a whole new world in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It's a world that has me wondering whether LSU is now the biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC and not Georgia.

The Bulldogs beat Notre Dame 23-17 between the hedges on Saturday night. It was a game that proved both teams belong in the national title chatter as Georgia took down a major opponent in primetime and Notre Dame proved it can hang with a team not many people expected it to compete with over 60 minutes. But I couldn't help but feel some concerns about Georgia even as it won the game. Jake Fromm is a terrific quarterback and makes some throws that draw sounds from my mouth that I don't know how to spell, so I won't bother trying. It's just that the Bulldogs are so conservative on offense, I worry if they'll be able to compete with teams like Alabama and LSU over the course of 60 minutes.

We've already seen two examples of this with Georgia against Alabama. In the College Football Playoff National Championship two seasons ago, the Dawgs blew a 20-7 lead. Last season in Atlanta, it was a 21-7 lead Georgia allowed Alabama to erase. Now, there are plenty of reasons Alabama came back in both these games, but Georgia's style of play can exacerbate these issues. When you play a conservative style, it leaves you less of a margin for error. Every mistake you make is bigger when there's a smaller sample size, and Georgia leaves itself a smaller sample size considering its pace of play.

Georgia runs one play for roughly every 30.4 seconds of possession. Alabama is at every 27.6, while LSU is even faster at 23.4. We also have to remember that Alabama has been involved in nothing but blowouts, so it has slowed things down in the second half.

All of which means that LSU, Burrow and it's new, lightning-paced offense makes me think the Tigers are more dangerous. Georgia has the more talented roster, but the more plays you run, the better the chances of talent winning out in the long run. That's why Alabama changed up its approach a few years ago, and it's why LSU felt the need to do so in 2019.

If a game were to turn into a shootout, which offense would you trust more right now?

Schedule Change of the Week

Saturday's 35-14 win for Wisconsin over Michigan was not only the highest-rated game during the noon window for Fox but the highest-rated game that Fox has had on its network all season. This was all great news for them, of course, but rough for me personally because I'm not ready for such big games so early on my Saturdays. I came to this realization while watching the Badgers steamroll the Wolverines. It's too much too early for this college football fan.

You see, I'm a simple man with simple college football values. The noon window is not meant for big games that we have to give our utmost attention. The noon window is intended for cloudy Big Ten games between Purdue and Minnesota. The noon window is for Arkansas and Ole Miss. It's the time slot for the entire ACC Coastal. The noon window is meant to ease us all into what's going to be a long day of football, not hammer us in the face with matchups between ranked teams.

There's a long-established routine to my Saturdays that I like to follow! I wake up around 8:30 a.m. CT and make my way to the kitchen. It's there that I make coffee before heading downstairs to my office where I park my butt in a chair, turn on my televisions and truly begin the workday ... with soccer.

You see, soccer is the perfect early morning sport because you don't have to be awake to watch it. Nothing happens for long stretches of time, so you can just float into consciousness one sip of coffee at a time without having to exert effort. Then the soccer matches end, and I flip over to ESPN in time to see Lee Corso put on a mascot head or shoot a gun or whatever he's doing that particular week. Then the games begin, and I'm taken to Evanston, Illinois, to see Northwestern play some 13-6 game that isn't much different from the soccer matches that eased me into the day.

Then, after the fun but mostly meaningless early games have ended, the real stuff begins. That's the way it's supposed to be. Sure, we can mix the occasional Texas-Oklahoma game or Ohio State-Michigan game or SEC on CBS doubleheader showdown into the noon window. Everything is fine in moderation. The key is not overdoing it!

And a game like Michigan-Wisconsin in Week 4 is overdoing it. I'm just not sure that I want to live in a world in which they play at noon while Illinois-Nebraska goes in primetime.

Empathetic Story of the Week

Speaking of the house in which I like to take my time to ease in on Saturday mornings, I moved into it from an apartment roughly seven years ago. It's been an upgrade in my life, and the basement, where my office and televisions are located, is my favorite part of the house. Of course, there's also a small, annoying problem with the basement. There's a portion of the ceiling that is lower than the rest by a good six inches. It's over by the bathroom and laundry room. It's lower there because, at some point, the then-owner of this house decided to put drywall around what were exposed pipes. That's a decision I'm fine with because I don't want to stare at pipes, either.

It can be annoying, though, because any time I need to use the washroom or get something from the fridge in the laundry room, I have to duck as I'm entering the room. I'm 6-foot-2, and the ceiling is about 5-foot-10 at that spot. This is usually fine, but even though I've been here seven years, there are two to three times a year in which I forget to duck. One of those times was on Saturday. It sucks when it happens because, you might not believe this, banging your head into a ceiling hurts.

So, yeah, this house is an upgrade, but a couple of times a year I bang my head on the ceiling. So I know precisely how Michigan feels with Jim Harbaugh.

Turnaround of the Week

Last week I was pretty rough on Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, and deservedly so. He made a questionable decision in his team's loss to Penn State that did far more to help his team lose the game than win it. Narduzzi heard about it all week, but he did what everybody should do after making a mistake: learn from it. On Saturday, when Narduzzi's Panthers had a chance to end UCF's regular-season unbeaten streak, they didn't go the conservative route. They were aggressive, and that aggression paid off.

PITT USING TRICKERATION TO TAKE DOWN PERFECTION????? pic.twitter.com/K610czabBM — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 21, 2019

A lot of coaches would have been too scared to go with a "trick" play like that on a fourth-and-goal, but Narduzzi wasn't. It paid off for him as the Panthers avoided a devastating loss -- at one point they led 21-0 -- and a 1-3 start to their season.

Most Ignored Team of the Season So Far of the Week

Did you realize that Cal is 4-0? It's the only undefeated team remaining in the Pac-12 after USC beat Utah on Friday night. Cal has won its first four games, but it's rarely mentioned when the Pac-12 is discussed. On Saturday, it went on the road and beat Ole Miss. The victory was not without some controversy, but it happened, and it's not often we see Pac-12 teams go east and beat SEC teams on their home turf.

Oh, and earlier this season Cal beat Washington. In Seattle. The problem is that win came after a lengthy weather delay and happened long after most of the country went to bed, so nobody seems to be aware that it happened. Either way, that's two impressive road wins on Cal's resume. It's the most impressive resume in the conference to this point.

Game of the Week

I mentioned that Burrow and Tagovailoa are tied for second nationally in touchdown passes earlier when writing about LSU and Georgia. The QB they trail is Washington State's Anthony Gordon, who threw nine touchdown passes on Saturday night. Nine! In a single game! That's ridiculous. What's more ridiculous is that Gordon, who now has 21 touchdown passes on the season, threw those nine touchdowns in a loss.

In what was the most entertaining game of the day, UCLA came back from a 49-17 deficit in the third quarter to win 67-63. That's right, in a stat that might be even more impressive than Gordon's nine touchdowns, UCLA scored 50 points in the second half. Hell, I say the second half, but the truth is UCLA scored 50 points in the final 19 minutes of the game.

CHIP KELLY KNOWS!!! PAC 12 AFTER DARK BABY!!!! pic.twitter.com/fXvQAhodvg — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 22, 2019

It was insane, and it's just another reason why big games at noon have to end. Not everybody has my marathon endurance, and if we don't ease into Saturdays, many won't have the strength to get through to the end of #Pac12AfterDark and will miss games like this.

Tom Fornelli Team of the Year Dropouts of the Week

Beginning in 2019, The Tom Fornelli Team of the Year Award, presented by The Tom Fornelli Foundation For Football Exceptionalism, is to be given out to one incredible football team that best displays the values of The Tom Fornelli Foundation For Football Exceptionalism. Every week, teams will be eliminated from the running for reasons. Those reasons are at the sole discretion of Tom Fornelli and The Tom Fornelli Foundation For Football Exceptionalism, which is comprised of Tom Fornelli and nobody else. Here are the teams eliminated from consideration in Week 4.

School Reason For elimination Houston WORST. BEAT. EVER. FIU EVEN. WORSER. BEAT. EVER. UL-Monroe You allowed 70 points in a game. Miami (OH) You allowed 70 points in a game. Michigan It's Year 5 and nothing has changed. North Carolina You can't beat South Carolina and Miami to open the season and then lose to Wake and App State. Northwestern That offense. My goodness. Old Dominion Blew a chance to win the Virginia State Championship. TCU An Iron Skillet requires an Iron Grip. UCF Everyone knows UCF isn't allowed to win a title if it loses a game.

Teams eliminated last week: Arkansas State, Boston College, Illinois, Pitt, Stanford, South Carolina

For a full list of eliminated teams and the respective reasons, click here.

Strange Celebrity Encounter of the Week

Arkansas QB Nick Starkel has worn a Justin Bieber shirt underneath his jersey during games for over a year. Starkel, who transferred to Arkansas from Texas A&M, did so in hopes of gaining attention from Bieber. Well, Arkansas lost to San Jose State on Saturday, and as usually happens after losing to San Jose State, Starkel decided he needed to reevaluate some things in his life.

Bieber shirt has been ripped in half and thrown away. No more nonsense. No more distractions. All I’m focusing on is this team and this season. Nothing else. ✌🏼 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) September 22, 2019

And do you know what happened the moment Starkel decided to focus on football and stop worrying about Justin Bieber's attention? He got Justin Bieber's attention.

So this happened pic.twitter.com/SkhRYCuZ69 — Kelli Stacy (@Kelli_Stacy_) September 22, 2019

Social media is weird, you guys.

Punch of the Week

Listen, Rutgers, I know touchdowns have been rare as of late, but don't punch your quarterback when he throws one. It's going to send the wrong message.

Rutgers can’t even celebrate properly... pic.twitter.com/5Z0fHDuldq — Mike Zimmermann (@MikeCZim) September 21, 2019

AP Voter of the Week

With both Michigan and UCF losing this week, I was interested in seeing how voters in the AP Top 25 would respond. I wrote about how pollsters treated UCF in this spot last week, and I was fully expecting to see the Knights drop out of the poll entirely following a one-point loss on the road, while Michigan would stick in around the No. 20 spot. I was half-right. When the poll came out on Sunday, Michigan was at No. 20, but UCF was still there at No. 22. I could argue that UCF deserves to be ranked higher, but a gap of two spots isn't that big of a deal.

Of course, UCF might be ahead of Michigan if not for our AP Voter of the Week, Theo Lawson fromThe Spokesman-Review. After this week's events, he dropped Michigan from No. 11 on his ballot last week all the way down ... to No. 13.

Yep, two spots. Now, to be fair, Lawson also kept UCF at No. 17 after having it at No. 15 last week and dropped Texas A&M from No. 12 to No. 16 even though it's now 2-2. On the one hand, I admire somebody with the conviction to stick to what they believe in, but on the other hand, what in the world has Michigan done to warrant the No. 13 ranking?

I mean, I don't think any 2-2 team should be ranked at this point, but considering Texas A&M's losses are to Clemson and Auburn, it's justifiable. UCF has certainly built up some credibility in recent years, so it's OK to allow for a one-point loss on the road.

Then there's Michigan, which has lost three straight games to Power Five opponents (Ohio State, Florida, Wisconsin) by a combined score of 138-68 going back to last season. Its two wins in that time have come against Middle Tennessee and an overtime win over Army. At some point, you have to admit that Michigan isn't one of the 13 best teams in the country right now, and I should know because I speak from experience.

I picked Michigan to win the Big Ten before the season began. Now, Michigan can still do it, as there's a lot of season left, but I sure as hell wouldn't pick it to do so right now. And I definitely wouldn't have it at No. 13 on my ballot.

College Football Playoff Projection of the Week

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Oklahoma

Until the next Monday After!