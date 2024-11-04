Fine-margin games mean that the little things will end up being the big differences, but how Penn State and Ohio State actually scored points in Week 10's matchup (and how they didn't) is a confounding subplot to all of the broader proclamations about where these two programs and coaches stand in the aftermath of the showdown.

Ohio State won their crossroads moment by hitting what is apparently their magic number (20), and Penn State seems stuck at theirs for the foreseeable future. By now, you're aware of the Nittany Lions' failures on Saturday. Penn State ran five plays from the 3-yard line or closer -- about a 50/50 proposition -- and infamously failed to score on all of them, including the four-play, goal-line stand where they never got the ball back. On the other red zone trip, Penn State only gained enough yards to make up for a five-yard penalty and had to kick a field goal. The only PSU touchdown was generated on defense:

The Monday Read is a little confused as to what Ohio State was trying to accomplish here. Make no mistake, this is not bailing out Will Howard, whose throw to Jeremiah Smith was behind the freshman phenom anyway, even if Zion Tracy wasn't making a tremendous play on it. But it is a long throw to have Howard make with the ball on the opposite hash, and Smith motioned so far towards the sideline that the play seems ripped out of Josh Heupel's Tennessee playbook.

But where that intriguing use of space failed for the Buckeyes, other attempts succeeded. Ohio State only officially ran one play in the red zone the entire game: Howard's fumble out of the end zone. There were no layups to be had; instead, the Buckeyes hit some midrange 2s to get buckets.

Ohio State used motion to get into a condensed split with their trey personnel (one tight end, two receivers), and the three pass catchers were about as close to the offensive line as you'll ever see. In fact, tight end Gee Scott Jr. actually started the play touching left tackle Donovan Jackson. The ball was on the short (boundary) side of the field, and in total, Ohio State only used about 18 yards out of the total width of the field. The Vols offense this most certainly is not.

With all those bodies so tight, it creates a lot of traffic, which is exactly how Emeka Egbuka scored the game's opening offensive touchdown, shaking loose on a play called "leak" -- aptly named as he leaks up field into wide open space.

If you're feeling generous, you could consider the Buckeyes' second touchdown (a 21-yard score) essentially a red zone play, but they came back to the condensed trey as well. It's something Ohio State has run in other game this season, but the two passing concepts where it score (and the one where it didn't, a deep one-handed drop by Smith in the first half) are new. But with backup receivers Jayden Ballard, Bryson Rodgers and Brandon Inniss on the field, it would be understandable if the Buckeyes ran the ball. But they got Inniss on a crossing route after using play-action, and the traffic caused Tracy to collide with a teammate, allowing Inniss to get open.

Ohio State didn't get many points in this game; 20 ties the lowest amount in any regular-season game for the Buckeyes since 2018, tying last year's win over Penn State. But it got enough when it needed them.

Missed call of the week

It didn't end up mattering in the end since Oregon rolled over Michigan, but an early touchdown was given erroneously to the Ducks after an obvious call was blown by the last line of defense.

The play was ruled a touchdown on the field, and line judge Jeff Szink had a pretty clear look at Stewart in the front of the end zone. The referees paused to allow instant replay to check the play (all scoring plays are reviewed), but replay apparently did not view the angle that viewers were shown following a commercial break.

"We can't move on until we get a clear, and that's what happened on that play," head referee Ron Snodgrass told a pool reporter at Michigan Stadium after the game. "There could have been something that came in later that showed something different, and if that's the case that may be the issue."

This isn't a problem when the result doesn't come down to the final play, but we've already seen replay fail in obvious catch situations. Earlier in the season, as CBS reported, replay upheld a game-winning touchdown to Arkansas State when the ball was clearly dropped. Combine that with the Miami-Virginia Tech ending, and there have been some odd applications of replay this season. Here's hoping as the stakes get bigger this season, replay does its job.

Headstand(s) of the week

Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall's headstand celebration has gone national. On the NFL's Week 9 Sunday, Falcons WR Drake London hit it ...

... as did the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Serenade of the week

After a big win, it's customary to have a postgame fight song in the locker room. But for Shane Beamer's wife Emily, she got a full song when the entire Gamecocks team, led by her husband, sung "When I See U," the 2006 Fantasia song that's as almost as old as many of the players crooning it.

The Monday Read is fully in favor of the Gamecocks' surprising team anthem.

Research note of the week

Colorado State boasts the second-oldest player in college football, British-born kicker Jordan Noyes. He's 32 years old and was born on August 3, 1992. There aren't many college football players with a wife and three kids, but Noyes is and his 60-yard field goal at Nevada set a Mackay Stadium record and is tied for the second-longest made field goal in CSU history. Noyes only got into football in 2018 when the husband of his wife's cousin, former NFL kicker Matt Gay, told him he should walk-on at Utah.

Tattoo of the week

A fan tweeted that he would get a tattoo of Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zak Kittley on his derriere if the Red Raiders pulled off the victory over Iowa State. In a rain-soaked showdown, Tech did their part, and Kittley responded with a design idea.

Notable quotable

Much has been made about the fact that indiana hasn't trailed in a game yet this season. If you're anti indiana you'd better find a new slant.

"Well, you know, now we can't say we're a team that never trailed before because we got down 10-0," coach Curt Cignetti said after his team ripped off 47 unanswered points to win 47-10. "Now we all know how we're gonna respond when we're down. Probably won't get that question Thursday night."

Heisman performance of the week

North Carolina wore throwbacks against Florida State, but it certainly didn't play like the Tar Heels of back in the day against FSU. Omarion Hampton had five total touchdowns, 172 yards rushing and 93 yards receiving in North Carolina's dominant 35-11 victory.

Week 11 CFP projection

First four out: Iowa State, Kansas State, Alabama, Washington State,

Meal of the week: Aubree's pizzeria & grill, Ypsilanti Michigan

Richard Johnson, CBS Sports

There are simple pleasures in life, and they must be enjoyed when attainable. One of them is cheesy bread. This feta bread will take you back to childhood pizza buffet days and hits the spot after a long day watching Michigan try to score.

Thing TMR is already excited for next week

It's been a few years since the Holy War rivalry has been played, but now that it's a conference tilt we'll get this game year-in, year-out. Utah's not what it has been in the past, but it would love nothing more than to ruin BYU's pretty perfect season. All eyes will be on Salt Lake City in the Saturday nightcap.