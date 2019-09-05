The Six Pack: Clemson-Texas A&M, Miami-North Carolina among best college football picks in Week 2

The first week of the season did not go as planned. The Six Pack is 2-4 after its first six picks, but hey, if you looked around the country last week, a lot of teams started slow. Why should The Six Pack be any different? We all head into a new season with a limited supply of information, but now that we've seen everybody play a game, there's more knowledge and data at our disposal.

This week we're using that knowledge to our benefit. A lot of people will take what they saw from one game and make vast, sweeping conclusions. We will not be doing that, but we will try to take advantage of those who are. Before we get to those picks, though, we'll start with the two biggest games of the weekend.

Games of the Week

No. 9 Texas (+6.5) vs. No. 6 LSU: It's like looking in a mirror! While LSU has had more success this decade, these are two powerful programs that haven't been powerful enough in recent years. LSU last won a national title in 2007. Texas got one in 2005. Ever since then, there's been far more disappointment than success. But in 2019, both programs feel like this could be a big season. Only one of them can win this game, though.

As for who it will be, I'm leaning LSU's direction, but it's so hard to go against Tom Herman's track record in these situations. Since becoming a head coach in 2015, Herman has a very respectable 30-23-1 ATS record, but it's as an underdog that he really shines through. Herman's teams have been an underdog 16 times. They are 13-2-1 ATS in those games. Five of those 16 games have been when Herman's team was at home, and they've gone 4-0-1 ATS. I like LSU this year, and I think it's going to have a better season than Texas in the long run, but I can't go against Herman as a dog. LSU 27, Texas 24

No. 1 Clemson (-17) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M: I had been leaning Clemson's direction here before the line had even come out, and the reaction to the line only convinced me further. When it was first posted, I tweeted it and my mentions column filled with people all saying some variation of the same thing: "That's too many points!" Well, my mentions have reflected the feelings of the general public so far. As I write this, A&M bettors outnumber Clemson bettors by more than three-to-one. The line has gone from Clemson -19 to Clemson -17.

Now, I've always been fond of fading the public when the time calls for it, but I can't remember the last time I had a chance to fade the public by backing the defending national champion. I think the Aggies are a good team, but this is Clemson we're talking about. The Tigers are levels ahead of anybody not named Alabama right now and have too many weapons on offense. Yes, Texas A&M almost pulled off the upset last season, but that was in College Station, and Clemson was still using two quarterbacks. This is Trevor Lawrence's show now, and it will be in Death Valley. The Tigers win pretty easily. Clemson 41, Texas A&M 20

Lock of the Week

Miami (-4) at North Carolina: This is an overreaction if I've ever seen one. Last we saw Miami was two weeks ago when it was allowing 10 sacks against Florida. North Carolina beat South Carolina last week, but I don't think anybody who watched that game would claim the Tar Heels played particularly well. Now the Tar Heels will be going against a Miami team coming off a bye, as well as a team that's looking to show that it's better than it seemed against Florida. Make no mistake about it: North Carolina is not Florida. It does not have the same defensive front that the Gators have, and will not be able to cause as much chaos in Miami's backfield as Florida did. Miami, on the other hand, has the talent and scheme to make life miserable for the UNC offense. This number is too small; the Canes will win this by a touchdown at least. Miami 27, North Carolina 14

Underdog of the Week

Western Kentucky (+7.5) at FIU: This is another situation where I sense a bit of an overreaction. Western Kentucky lost to Central Arkansas last week. That's not good, but if you look past the 35-28 final score, you see that the Hilltoppers had nearly 500 yards of offense, and limited the Bears to 0.7 yards per attempt running the ball. If not for a couple of turnovers, WKU probably escapes with a win. The same cannot be said for FIU, which was thoroughly outplayed in a 42-14 loss to Tulane last week. The Panthers didn't do anything particularly well in that game, and while they should be favored over the Hilltoppers, they shouldn't be favored by this much. FIU 30, Western Kentucky 24

Under of the Week

Minnesota at Fresno State (Under 49): Who's staying up late to sweat an under with me on Saturday night? Minnesota barely escaped with its life against South Dakota State last week, but the Jackrabbits are a better team than most realize. What stood out to me more than anything about the Gophers was how slow they moved. Not only did they run the ball two-thirds of the time, but they averaged over 32 seconds per play run. Only six teams moved at a slower pace last week. Going on the road to face a Fresno State team that looked solid against USC last week, I don't think the Gophers will stray too far from that gameplan. I believe Fresno State will try to run the ball a lot, too, since that seems to be Minnesota's defensive weakness right now. A lot of runs means fewer plays, and fewer plays generally lead to fewer points being scored. Minnesota 24, Fresno State 21

SEC West Slugfest of the Week

Arkansas (+6.5) at Ole Miss: Does anybody want to bet on Ole Miss as a favorite after what we saw from the Rebels last week? I know I don't, even if it means I have to take an Arkansas team that sleepwalked its way through a 20-13 win over Portland State. This is a big game for both teams early in the season because odds are these two teams that will be duking it out for last place in the SEC West. I do not mind the idea of taking Arkansas on the moneyline if you want to really go for it, but I'm much more comfortable getting nearly a touchdown. Arkansas 31, Ole Miss 27

SportsLine Pick of the Week

