The Six Pack: Florida-Georgia, Miami-Florida State among best Week 10 college football picks

I love my Lock of the Week for this week. In fact, I've loved all my Six Pack Locks of the Week this season. Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped me from going 1-8 on the season with my Lock of the Week. Honestly, I could pick a game at random, flip a coin, call it my Lock of the Week, and I would likely have a better record than the 1-8 I currently have.

Believe me, I've considered it. When you're having the kind of season I am in this column, you have to. I'm 24-30 on the season in The Six Pack, and 1-8 in the Lock of the Week. In other words, remove the Lock of the Week, and I'm 23-22. That's still not enough to make money, but if you were to bet every other pick I have given out and then fade my Lock of the Week, you'd be 31-23 on the season and up roughly 5 units or so.

So maybe that's the plan from here on out? Follow every pick that isn't a Lock of the Week, and fade the Lock. Trust the Process?

Games of the Week

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (Under 44.5): Both teams enter this game off a bye and both have had some problems offensively this season. They've been solid on the defensive side of the ball, and that leads me to believe that the under is the most logical play. The current forecast calls for some wind, but nothing crazy, and it's not currently projected to rain.

Basically, what we have here is a battle of two offenses that aren't all that explosive going against two good defenses. While Georgia's defense isn't as disruptive as Florida's, the Florida offensive line isn't nearly as good as Georgia's big boys. Plus, when it comes to pace on offense, neither of these two are ever in a hurry. Based on my internal pace metrics, Florida's offense ranks 37th nationally in seconds of possession per play run (in other words, how much time you let elapse between plays). Georgia ranks 10th. These two teams have an offensive formula, and they stick to them. Perhaps that's why the under has gone 5-2-1 in the last eight meetings. Georgia 24, Florida 17

No. 24 Memphis (-5.5) vs. No. 15 SMU: SMU has been one of the better stories of 2019. Ironically, in the same week the NCAA issued a statement (saying mostly nothing) about letting student-athletes profit off their name, image and likeness, that SMU is playing in a nationally-televised primetime game. After all, SMU once received the NCAA death penalty for believing too firmly that its student-athletes should profit! It's just, while the story is great, I'm not quite so convinced the team is. Don't get me wrong, the Mustangs are a real threat in the American, but the metrics behind their 8-0 record suggest that regression could be coming.

I think it comes this week. It's not a mistake that Memphis is favored this heavily here. The Tigers are more efficient on both a yards per play and points per play basis. They're better in the red zone as well. Defensively, while nobody would call either team a stalwart, Memphis has a slight edge as well. The Memphis defense is also better at stopping explosive plays. SMU is 8-0 and has not been lucky to get there, but the undefeated season comes to an end on Saturday night in the Liberty Bowl. Memphis 38, SMU 31

Lock of the Week

Army at Air Force (Under 45.5): Fade or follow, that's up to you. I will, however, remind you that in games between service academies, the under has gone 33-9-1 since the 2005 season. Of course, I will also tell you that it has gone 0-1 this season. I took the under in Air Force-Navy as my Lock of the Week earlier this year. It died a terrible death as the two teams combined for 59 points. That's just the kind of season it has been for me, but if I'm not going to believe in service academy unders, then what am I going to believe in? Unders don't go 33-9-1 over a nearly 15-year span by accident. Air Force 31, Army 14

Underdog of the Week

Miami (+3.5) at Florida State: I was mad at myself last week. I had initially planned to make Miami (+6) my Lock of the Week on the road against Pitt. In the end, I went against my gut because I didn't want to trust Miami. Plus, Pitt is the most chaotic team in the world, and I didn't want to lock up anything when Pitt was involved. Well, Miami not only covered, it won straight up like I thought it would do. I'm not making the same mistake twice. Miami is a better team than Florida State. I know the records might not show it, and I know this game is in Tallahassee, but Miami is a better team than Florida State. Miami's defensive front is going to be a nightmare for a Florida State offensive line that has a lot of problems, and that's going to lead to turnovers. When Miami is forcing turnovers, it's tough to beat. Florida State won't on Saturday. Miami 24, Florida State 20

Favorite of the Week

Tennessee (-11.5) vs. UAB: This spread is just too small. I know it's Tennessee, and the Vols have not been very good, but UAB isn't great, either. Yes, the Blazers are 6-1 on the season and 5-2 ATS. But they've done all of this against nobody. Seriously, I know that it's the law to say that any team with a good record hasn't played anybody, but UAB has not played anybody. The combined record of the six FBS opponents the Blazers have played is 10-37. In the strength of schedule metric I use for my rating system UAB's schedule ranks 130th, and 129th isn't all that close. Tennessee's schedule ranks 24th, and the Vols enter this game after covering in their last three. This team is better than the team that began the season, and it's going to pick up a comfortable win on Saturday. Tennessee 34, UAB 14

Classical Element Under of the Week

Tulsa at Tulane (Under 61): It's Water (Green Wave) vs. Wind (Golden Hurricane) in New Orleans on Saturday, and I am not expecting these two to score nearly as many points as this total suggests they will. A 61-point total seems just a touch optimistic in my eyes, particularly when you consider that the current forecast is calling for some strong winds in Yulman Stadium. The forecast isn't why I like this play, however. Tulane runs the ball over 60 percent of the time, which keeps the clock running in its games. I also expect Tulane to win this game comfortably, but I'm not confident enough in that to bet the spread. I do think that once the Wave get the lead, they will continue running the ball and the clock. Tulane 34, Tulsa 24

SportsLine Pick of the Week

