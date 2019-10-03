The Six Pack: Ohio State-Michigan State, Florida-Auburn among best college football picks for Week 6

Ladies and gentlemen, we did it. For the first time in the 2019 college football season, The Six Pack had a winning record last week. Now, one 4-2 week is certainly not enough to dig ourselves out of the hole we created to start the season, but it is a start.

A start that will continue this weekend. The Six Pack got back to its roots last week. It rediscovered the principles that had made it successful in the past. The Six Pack is staying within those same principles this week, and it plans to have another winning week.

I don't know if I'm ready to declare that The Process is BACK, but I never stopped trusting it, and I expect to be rewarded for that faith soon enough.

Games of the Week

No. 10 Florida (+3) vs. No. 7 Auburn: It is I, the Bo Nix skeptic. The Skeptnix? I don't know, whatever you want to call it, that's what I am. Don't get me wrong, Bo balled out last week against Mississippi State, but Mississippi State's defense isn't very good. Even before Bo and the boys tore it apart last week, my metrics suggested this was not the same unit we'd seen in recent years. This week Auburn is on the road to face a much better defense.

Florida's defense ranks third nationally in my Chaos Rate metric. Auburn has an amazing defensive line of its own, but surprisingly, Auburn doesn't rank as highly in my Chaos Rate, coming in at 55th nationally. It's the Florida defense, though, that has me leaning the Gators way here. Nix won't be able to pass as successfully against this defense as he could against the Bulldogs, and if Florida can make Auburn's offense one-dimensional, the Gators will have a good day. If you'd like some trends, these two don't play nearly often enough, but when they do, the underdog is 4-0 ATS in the last four, while the home team is 5-1 ATS. Florida 24, Auburn 21

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (Under 50): Ohio State is an absolute wagon right now, which leads me to want to lay the points with it in this game. But, everybody in the world seems to be talking about Ohio State being a wagon right now, which makes me worry we could be in line for an ugly performance that leads to everybody else saying "told you Ohio State was overrated!" Thankfully there are other options for this game in Columbus, and I'm taking one of them.

Give me the under. These two teams have a penchant for uglying it up against one another. The last time they met in Columbus, the Buckeyes blew Sparty out of the water, winning 48-3, but that number stayed below the total. As has the number in each of the last four meetings, as well as the last four in Ohio Stadium. I don't expect this game to be as ugly as last year's affair but I don't think it'll be high-scoring either. Ohio State either blows the Spartans out once more or Michigan State's ability to sling enough rocks keeps it close. Either way, it's staying under. Ohio State 27, Michigan State 14

Lock of the Week

Air Force at Navy (Under 45): Picture me waiting for the total in this game to be posted earlier this week so I could immediately hammer the under. Those of you who have trusted the process for the last few years already know about taking the under in any game between the service academies. For those who are new, however, here's a refresher.

Since the 2010 season, there have been 27 meetings between Army, Navy and Air Force. The under has gone 22-4-1 in those meetings. It's not rocket science. Option teams run a lot of clock and are never in a hurry. This leads to fewer possessions in a game, and in turn, fewer points. So when you have two offenses doing it in the same game, well, that's how the under goes 22-4-1 over the last nine years. Air Force 20, Navy 17

Wunder of the Week

Baylor at Kansas State (Under 50): It's October now, which means temperatures around the country should be dropping, and skies should be getting grayer. When this happens, it tends to get windier as well, and that leads to Wunders. You see, there is no force of nature that impacts a football game more than wind. Not rain, not snow, not even heat can affect a game the wat wind does. Wind makes it harder to pass, and it can wreak havoc on special teams units, all of which depresses scoring.

So when you combine the power of the wind with the natural allure of an under, a Wunder is born. And this is a Wunder, folks. Current forecasts call for strong winds in Manhattan, but I'm not even sure we'll need the wind. These are two Big 12 teams that play more like Big Ten teams. Hell, Kansas State might as well be an option team the way it plays. Its pace on offense is glacier-like, and it runs the ball more than two-thirds of the time. Only six other teams run the ball more often, and four of them are option teams. A fifth is coached by the man Kansas State coach Chris Klieman replaced at North Dakota State before joining Kansas State (Wyoming's Craig Bohl). Combine the weather with the style of play in this game, and the under is the obvious play. Baylor 24, Kansas State 23

Underdog of the Week

Northwestern (+7.5) at Nebraska: This is not a response to Nebraska getting smashed like a crop circle in a cornfield last week by Ohio State. I would have liked Northwestern here even if the Huskers hung around with the Buckeyes. Hell, I might have liked them even more. None of the problems Nebraska showed last week were new. They were just disguised by the fact Nebraska was playing teams like Colorado and Illinois. The Huskers could keep things close against teams like that playing poorly, but you can't play that way against Ohio State without getting pantsed.

This week, Nebraska will face a Northwestern defense that was able to shut down the powerful Wisconsin offense last week. The Wildcats don't have much of a passing offense to speak of, but Nebraska's run defense has been very accommodating this year, and I think Northwestern will be able to (finally) take advantage of that. Plus, it's really hard to overlook Pat Fitzgerald teams as road dogs. Since Fitzgerald took the program over in 2006, the Wildcats are 32-16 ATS when underdogs outside of Evanston. Nebraska 27, Northwestern 21

One More Under of the Week

TCU at Iowa State (Under 45): Do not be scared off by the low total in this one. It is low for a reason. Take away Iowa State's 72-point performance against UL-Monroe, and its offense has been pedestrian for the most part. TCU is a bit one-dimensional on offense. It can run the ball, and it does run the ball nearly 60 percent of the time. This is likely to be more of a slugfest than most would expect, plus, like our Wunder of the Week, there's supposed to be quite a bit of wind in Ames this weekend as well. Plus, the under is not foreign to these two. It's 5-1 in the last six meetings. Iowa State 24, TCU 17

Last Week Season Games of the Week 1-1 4-6 Lock of the Week 0-1 1-3 Overall 4-2 11-19 Units +1.636 -9.001

So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which national title contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which college football teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.