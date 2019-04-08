The Snacket: A champion has been crowned in our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food
The big winner is not without at least some controversy
A champion will be crowned Monday night when Virginia and Texas Tech face off in Minneapolis to finish off the 2018-19 college basketball season, but as great an honor as it will be for one of those teams to cut down the nets and hoist the trophy, they will only be the second biggest winner of the day. For you see, the biggest champion of all has already been decided.
For the last few weeks you've been voting in The Snacket to determine the greatest snack of all, and after all your blood, sweat and tears, we finally have a winner.
Your 2019 Snacket champion is Fries, Tots, and Rings.
Oh sure, some will argue that they aren't snacks, but instead, are appetizers or sides. Well, friend, if you don't think they can be snacks, then you just aren't trying hard enough. Maybe if you put more time and effort into your snacking instead of just grabbing the closest available thing, you too could live the life of a champion.
A champion like Fries, Tots and Rings, who now have a new ring, but one they will not eat. Though I suppose maybe they'll sell it on eBay or something in a few years should they come upon tough times. Invest wisely, friends!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Herman rules LB out for 2019 season
Floyd was an early enrollee and expected to contribute for the Longhorns defense
-
Tuberville to run for U.S. Senate seat
Tuberville coached at Auburn in Alabama from 1998 to 2008
-
Vote in the final round of the Snacket
We've reached the final round in the battle for snack supremacy
-
Emmert open to players earning money
Emmert is still not completely on board with the idea, but is starting to understand the reality...
-
OU LB Kelly out with ACL tear
Kelly had 61 tackles and three sacks in 2018 for the Sooners
-
FSU's Taggart entering a critical Year 2
It's a critical year for the second-year head coach of the Seminoles