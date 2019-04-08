The Snacket: A champion has been crowned in our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food

A champion will be crowned Monday night when Virginia and Texas Tech face off in Minneapolis to finish off the 2018-19 college basketball season, but as great an honor as it will be for one of those teams to cut down the nets and hoist the trophy, they will only be the second biggest winner of the day. For you see, the biggest champion of all has already been decided.

For the last few weeks you've been voting in The Snacket to determine the greatest snack of all, and after all your blood, sweat and tears, we finally have a winner.

We have reached the final round of #TheSnacket. No. 1 seed Cookies goes against fellow No. 1 seed Fries, Tots & Rings. There can only be one champion of #TheSnacket.



What will it be?



Your 2019 Snacket champion is Fries, Tots, and Rings.

Oh sure, some will argue that they aren't snacks, but instead, are appetizers or sides. Well, friend, if you don't think they can be snacks, then you just aren't trying hard enough. Maybe if you put more time and effort into your snacking instead of just grabbing the closest available thing, you too could live the life of a champion.

A champion like Fries, Tots and Rings, who now have a new ring, but one they will not eat. Though I suppose maybe they'll sell it on eBay or something in a few years should they come upon tough times. Invest wisely, friends!