The Snacket: Vote in Round 2 of our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food

If you thought this year's NCAA Tournament went full chalk through the first weekend, you should see the results from the first round of our Snacket. Of the 32 matchups we polled you on last week, dear reader, only two lower seeds ended up advancing.

That means two things. One, we're good at seeding snacks. Like, oddly good. It might be concerning, we'll see. It also means that the snacks heading into the second round should face tougher battles. After a bunch of blowouts, we could start to see voting tighten up over the next couple of rounds as we get closer to the final four.

With March Madness in full effect, we're asking you to vote for the best snack of all time. Each of the 64 snacks is categorized into four "regions": salty, sweet, healthy and other. You can vote for each of your favorites on here, or by following our polls on the Cover 3 Podcast Twitter account.

Let the voting continue!

Salty Regional

(1) Tortilla chips and dip: The region's top seed got out to a quick lead vs. butter crackers and never looked back.

(8) Cracker sandwiches: This was one of the closer first-round winners, but does it have enough to knock off the top seed?

SALTY REGIONAL: No. 1 Tortilla Chips & Dip vs. No. 8 Cracker Sandwiches #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(5) Popcorn: No upset for popcorn in the first round. Next up is one of the most universally beloved snacks anywhere.

(4) Pretzels: I wonder if pretzels have the versatility to get to the Sweet 16. This one could be close.

SALTY REGIONAL: No. 4 Pretzels vs. No. 5 Popcorn #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(6) Cheese puffs: I'm not so sure cheese puffs won the first round as much as pita chips and hummus lost.

(3) Corn chips: These were a big winner in the first round, but people do love their cheesy snacks.

SALTY REGIONAL: No. 3 Corn Chips vs. No. 6 Cheese Puffs #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(10) Bacon: Maybe a No. 10 seed was a bit too low for bacon, which provided one of the few "upsets" in the first round.

(2) Potato chips: This might be a No. 2-No. 10 matchup, but potato chips shouldn't take bacon lightly.

SALTY REGIONAL: No. 2 Potato Chips vs. No. 7 Bacon #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

Sweet Regional

(1) Cookies: For the record, six percent of people voted for cotton candy. Find them and publicly humiliate them.

(8) Pastries: They have a lot of the same qualities as cookies -- for ex: they're best soft and warm -- but will they get enough votes?

SWEET REGIONAL: No. 1 Cookies vs. No. 8 Pastries #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(5) Sour candy: Churros put up a good fight vs. sour candy in the first round and mini cakes are no walk in the park, either. It's been a tough first weekend for this snack.

(4) Mini cakes: They should be the favorite here, but they nearly got upset by Vanilla Wafers in the first round, so who knows?

SWEET REGIONAL: No. 4 Packaged Mini-Cakes vs. No. 5 Sour Candy #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(6) Marshmallow rice treats: The bracket has been all chalk so far, but here's a lower seed with a real chance to advance.

(3) Fruit snacks / gummies: While a popular snack, gummies need need to be careful in the second round.

SWEET REGIONAL: No. 3 Fruit Snacks/Gummies vs. No. 6 Marshmallow Rice Treats #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(7) Mini donuts: This was one of the more popular first round winners. Do they have enough support to advance again?

(2) Coated chocolate candy: This versatile candy didn't have to sweat it in the opening round, but they should be on upset alert this time.

SWEET REGIONAL: No. 2 Coated Chocolate Candy vs. No. 7 Mini Donuts #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

Healthy Regional

(1) Trail mix: Despite a sluggish start, trail mix rebounded easily for a big win. They'll be big favorites again in the second round.

(8) Protein / fiber bars: Oatmeal made a good run at protein/fiber bars in the first round. Now can they upset the top seed in the region?

HEALTHY BRACKET: No. 1 Trail Mix vs. No. 8 Protein/Fiber Bars #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(5) Yogurt: Pickles had a real shot to pull the first-round upset, but yogurt offered too much variety.

(4) Fruit & berries: Complementary healthy snacks face off in the second round. Which do the people love more?

HEALTHY REGIONAL: No. 4 Fruits & Berries vs. No. 5 Yogurt #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(6) Celery, carrots & dip: The dip is what makes this a go-to snack, so can it carry the veggies to the second weekend?

(3) Granola & bars: Its portability is a big factor here, but this round provides a far more worthy opponent.

HEALTHY REGIONAL: No. 3 Granola & Bars vs. No. 6 Celery, Carrots & Dip #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(7) Raisins & dried fruit: The thing is, this snack goes pretty well with nuts. How many people will choose it over nuts, though?

(2) Nuts: One of the biggest winners in the first round should be big favorites to advance again.

HEALTHY REGIONAL: No. 2 Nuts vs. No. 7 Raisins & Dried Fruit #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

Other Regional

(1) Fries, tots, rings: After blowing past cottage cheese, the top seed gets a more worthy opponent in muffins.

(9) Muffins: This was one of the few lower seeds to advance past the first round, but this matchup is probably too much to overcome.

OTHER REGIONAL: No. 1 Fries, Tots, Rings vs. No. 9 Muffins — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(5) Jerky: Jerky won easily in the first round, now can it get enough votes against its familiar counterpart?

(4) Rolled cold cuts: It's cold meat vs. room temperature meat. Which one will prevail?

OTHER REGIONAL: No. 4 Rolled Cold Cuts vs. No. 5 Jerky, Dried Meat #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(6) Shakes, smoothies: They're among the most satisfying snacks in the bracket, but I just wonder if they have enough popularity to upset cheese.

(3) Cheese: Cheese is popular, but this might be the best matchup of the entire second round.

OTHER REGIONAL: No. 3 Cheese: String, Sliced, Soft vs. No. 6 Shakes, Smoothies #TheSnacket — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) March 26, 2019

(7) Nut butters: As great as they are, nobody's running inside when mom says she bought nut butters.

(2) Pizza rolls: Apparently, people weren't too concerned about burning the entire inside of their mouths when voting.