The Snacket: Vote in the Elite Eight of our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food
All that separates the Snacket from its Final Four are your votes
The Snacket was once a monstrous bracket of 64 salty, sweet, healthy and sometimes even absurd snacks. Through your votes, that number has been whittled down to eight. All that remains between your favorite snacks and Final Four appearances is your voice once again.
With the NCAA Tournament's Final Four set, it's time to crown the champion of the Snacket's four regions: Salty, Sweet, Healthy and Other. All four No. 1 seeds have gotten this far, and three No. 2 seeds are ready to challenge them. The lone Cinderella remaining: No. 10 seed bacon. Is it a snack? A topping? A side? You alone are the judge of that.
Vote below in the Elite Eight round of the Snacket. You can also vote on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter page.
Salty Region
(1) Tortilla Chips and dip: The top-seeded snack has looked like the best in the tourney, but it runs into a red-hot (and crispy?) bacon in the regional final.
(10) Bacon: I have to say, I'm surprised bacon has made it this far. I know people like it, but we're talking about eating platefuls of it here. But, hey, who am I to argue with the people? Game on.
Sweet Region
(1) Cookies: The Sweet Region's top snack has dominated. Is the Final Four a sure thing?
(2) Coated chocolate candy: These were challenged in the Sweet 16, but the tried-and-true snack prevailed. Does it have enough juice to knock off the No. 1 seed?
Healthy Region
(1) Trail Mix: The top seed needed a buzzer beater to advance past fruit and berries. How will that affect its game against the No. 2 seed nuts?
(2) Nuts: They've been winning comfortably, but do they have enough variety to overcome trail mix?
Other Region
(1) Fries, tots and rings: The No. 1 overall seed finally gets an opponent worthy of a tournament classic.
(2) Pizza rolls/bagels: This is the Elite Eight matchup everybody has been waiting for. This could be an all-timer.
