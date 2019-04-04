The Snacket: Vote in the Final Four of our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food
We're almost to the end of the bracket to determine the best snack ever
The Final Four of the Snacket has been set. The voting to determine the best snack of all time is drawing to a close.
So far, three of the four No. 1 seeds have made it to the national semifinals. Trail Mix, out of the Healthy Region, Cookies out of the Sweet Region and Fries/Tots/Rings out of the Other Region guarantee that at least one No. 1 seed will make the title round. However, No. 10 seed bacon has, unbelievably, made it all the way to the Final Four. It is truly a Cinderella run of the Butler, George Mason, VCU or Loyola-Chicago variety. Can bacon pull off one more surprising upset?
Check out the final four competitors of the Snacket below. You can also vote on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter page.
(1) Cookies: The fan favorite has been plowing through the Sweet Region, but suddenly meets its greatest threat in the form of a No. 10-seed.
(1) Trail mix: Obviously, this is the best healthy (or, at least, semi-healthy) snack out there, but it's going to be hard to upset a favorite that is fattening and satisfying.
(1) Fries, tots, rings: They're hot, crispy, salty and go perfect with just about anything. This is going to be a hard snack to top (except if it's with queso).
(10) Bacon: I'm not even going to hide my disdain anymore. Who are the people out here eating whole slices of bacon as a snack? Reveal yourselves, you savages.
-
