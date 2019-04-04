The Snacket: Vote in the Final Four of our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food

The Final Four of the Snacket has been set. The voting to determine the best snack of all time is drawing to a close.

So far, three of the four No. 1 seeds have made it to the national semifinals. Trail Mix, out of the Healthy Region, Cookies out of the Sweet Region and Fries/Tots/Rings out of the Other Region guarantee that at least one No. 1 seed will make the title round. However, No. 10 seed bacon has, unbelievably, made it all the way to the Final Four. It is truly a Cinderella run of the Butler, George Mason, VCU or Loyola-Chicago variety. Can bacon pull off one more surprising upset?

Check out the final four competitors of the Snacket below. You can also vote on our Cover 3 Podcast Twitter page.

(1) Cookies: The fan favorite has been plowing through the Sweet Region, but suddenly meets its greatest threat in the form of a No. 10-seed.

(1) Trail mix: Obviously, this is the best healthy (or, at least, semi-healthy) snack out there, but it's going to be hard to upset a favorite that is fattening and satisfying.

No.1 Cookies vs. No. 1 Trail Mix #TheSnacket #FinalFourSnacks



VOTE BELOW: — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) April 3, 2019

(1) Fries, tots, rings: They're hot, crispy, salty and go perfect with just about anything. This is going to be a hard snack to top (except if it's with queso).

(10) Bacon: I'm not even going to hide my disdain anymore. Who are the people out here eating whole slices of bacon as a snack? Reveal yourselves, you savages.