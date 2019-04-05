The Snacket: Vote in the final round of our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food

The wait is over. We've reached the most important round of the most important bracket in the history of brackets. That's right, we've reached the championship round of The Snacket.

Coming from the Sweet Regional, we have the No.1 seed. It laid waste to all who dared enter its path, most recently defeating the No. 1 seed from the Healthy Regional, Trail Mix, by an 88% to 12% margin. We're talking, of course, about Cookies.

Our other competitor comes from the Other Regional. Like Cookies, it cruised for the most part through the bracket, but faced the crowd favorite and Cinderella of the tournament in the Final Four, taking on No. 10 Bacon from the Salty Regional. But Bacon's time at the ball came to an end when Fries, Tots & Rings beat Bacon 62% to 38%.

And now they face off in the final. While both have their pluses and minuses, only one can be the champion of this crucial tournament. Who will be the 2019 champion of The Snacket? Well, my friends, that's for you to decide. Place your vote. Let your voice be heard. What is the ultimate snack?