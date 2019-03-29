The Snacket: Vote in the Sweet 16 of our March Madness-style bracket to determine the ultimate snack food

From 64 snacks to 16, the Snacket has cut out the fat (so to speak) and narrowed the field to the upper crust (sorry) in a hurry. The Snacket's first weekend is officially in the books, giving way to the Sweet 16 round -- not to be confused with the Sweet Region in our bracket.

So far, all four No. 1 seeds and three No. 2 seeds have advanced, but the biggest upset came in the Salty Region where No. 10 bacon bested the No. 2 seed potato chips. And if bacon has gotten this far, maybe there's a Final Four run on the horizon as well.

There have also been more mild upsets. Two No. 6 seeds, cheese puffs and shakes/smoothies, have advanced out of the first weekend. But the competition is starting to heat up. Which snacks can survive and make it to their regional finals? It's time to vote in the next round of the Snacket below. You can also partake through the Cover 3 Podcast Twitter account.

Salty Regional

(1) Tortilla Chips and dip: The Salty Region's top seed blew through the first weekend without a sweat. Will that change in the Sweet 16?

(5) Popcorn: Beating the No. 4 seed pretzels wasn't a huge upset, but this certainly would be.

(6) Cheese puffs: Cheese and bacon are the ultimate salty and savory flavors for snacks. This could be the best matchup of this round.

(10) Bacon: Apparently a true snack of the people, bacon has made a Sweet 16 run. At this point, it's fair to say no opposing snack is safe in this Cinderella run.

Sweet Regional

(1) Cookies: Cookies dominated the first weekend, but mini cakes are a worthy opponent.

(4) Mini cakes: Obviously cookies are favored to win, but this is a good matchup for mini cakes.

(3) Fruit snacks and gummies: Survive and advance was the name of the game for this snack in the Round of 32.

(2) coated chocolate candy: These two snacks are closely seeded, but you have to think chocolate candy is a big favorite here.

Healthy Regional

(1) Trail mix: This snack hasn't been challenged much yet. Does that change from here on out?

(4) Fruits and berries: Fruit is delicious. I wouldn't underestimate the chances of this snack moving to the Elite Eight.

(3) Granola and bars: You have to hand it to granola. It took care of business in the first weekend, but this will be the first time playing as an underdog.

(2) Nuts: These have been going pretty strong. It'll be interesting to see if granola has enough momentum to upset it.

Other Regional

(1) Fries, tots, rings: Fries have been killing so far, but this round, and perhaps the next, is when it starts to get really difficult.

(5) Jerky, dried meat: I can't say I'm surprised to see jerky make it out of the first weekend. Its matchup against the top seed should be epic.

(6) Shakes, smoothies: After upsetting cheese in the second round, do shakes and smoothies have it in them to shock the world against pizza rolls?

(2) Pizza rolls/bagels: If these get past shakes and smoothies, it could set up an Elite Eight for the ages against fries/tots/rings.