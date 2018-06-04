There's another McCaffrey, and he has committed to Nebraska
Quarterback/athlete Luke McCaffrey just gave his pledge to the Cornhuskers
And now, another installment in "headlines designed to make you feel old."
On Monday, Nebraska received a verbal commitment from 2019 quarterback/athlete Luke McCaffrey. Yes, that would be the fourth and youngest son of former Stanford and Denver Broncos standout receiver Ed McCaffrey.
The youngest McCaffrey is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports' Composite rankings, and is the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado for next year's class.
College football fans are likely most familiar with Luke's older brother, Christian McCaffrey, who was a Heisman finalist at Stanford. Max McCaffrey is currently an NFL journeyman after playing at Duke and Dylan McCaffrey is a quarterback who will compete for the starting job this year at Michigan.
Luke McCaffrey, should he keep his commitment to Nebraska, will join a quarterback room that already features touted freshman Adrian Martinez, the frontrunner to start for the Huskers and new coach Scott Frost this fall.
