There's another McCaffrey, and he has committed to Nebraska

Quarterback/athlete Luke McCaffrey just gave his pledge to the Cornhuskers

And now, another installment in "headlines designed to make you feel old." 

On Monday, Nebraska received a verbal commitment from 2019 quarterback/athlete Luke McCaffrey. Yes, that would be the fourth and youngest son of former Stanford and Denver Broncos standout receiver Ed McCaffrey. 

The youngest McCaffrey is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports' Composite rankings, and is the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado for next year's class. 

College football fans are likely most familiar with Luke's older brother, Christian McCaffrey, who was a Heisman finalist at Stanford. Max McCaffrey is currently an NFL journeyman after playing at Duke and Dylan McCaffrey is a quarterback who will compete for the starting job this year at Michigan

Luke McCaffrey, should he keep his commitment to Nebraska, will join a quarterback room that already features touted freshman Adrian Martinez, the frontrunner to start for the Huskers and new coach Scott Frost this fall. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES