This would normally be a tasty best-of-the-rest offseason piece to chew on: Who are the teams that could crack the top 25 -- those not listed in our way-too-early rankings projection immediately after Michigan won the national championship.

Ah, but the expanded College Football Playoff has changed everything. In any given top 25 list you'll see from here until Dec. 7 (Selection Sunday), almost half of the teams will be in that expanded playoff. Do the math. The field is tripled. Those 12 teams will all be ranked.

Then let's start the hype here. Using the logic above, the 10 teams you see below could all be in contention for the CFP, not just food for thought in January. Why not? Iowa can't score but is still winning 10 games. Any of three Group of Five teams listed (Memphis, Boise State, Liberty) could snag an automatic berth.

Somebody has to win the ACC. The Big 12 suddenly as 16 teams. The Big Ten and SEC can't grab all the berths, can they?

That's what makes this list more compelling. Some of these teams could be playing for a national championship, not just filling space in January. Chew on that for a while.