These are the 10 best quarterbacks entering the 2018 college football season

Making an attempt to determine a consensus preseason All-American at quarterback

Who will wind up being named a consensus preseason All-American at quarterback this season? The "race" seems to be particularly close in 2018 with five of the top 10 in touchdown passes returning along with four of the top 10 in passer rating.

None of those include Oregon's Justin Herbert (played in only eight games last season), Penn State's Trace McSorley (tied for sixth in accuracy) or NC State's Ryan Finley (seventh in completions).

There is no clear-cut favorite for the preseason honor, which carries with it Heisman Trophy and national player of the year implications. Hoping I don't leave anyone out, here are the top 10 signal callers to watch as we prepare for the season to begin.

Jake BrowningSeniorU-Dub's career leader in touchdown passes (78) comes into his senior season with a College Football Playoff appearance and Pac-12 title to his credit.  
Ryan FinleyRs-SeniorThirty-eight touchdowns in two seasons with the Pack. Completed 70 percent of his passes in his last three games. Fifth in NC State career passing yards. Loads of NFL potential.  
Nick FitzgeraldRs-SeniorThe biggest gift Dan Mullen left Joe Moorhead. Fell 16 yards short of 1,000 rushing yards. Must improve as a thrower.  
Jake FrommSophomoreHow do you not list a true freshman who led the Dawgs to the national title game? Now, Fromm must hold off true freshman Justin Fields.  
Will GrierRs-SeniorCBS Sports' No. 4 NFL quarterback draft prospect as of this week. Going into the season as the Big 12's best returning quarterback should mean something considering the last guy (Baker Mayfield) won the Heisman.  
Justin HerbertJuniorThe first true freshman to start at quarterback for Oregon in 33 years. A broken collarbone limited him to eight games during which he had a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.  
Drew LockSeniorQuietly led the country and set an SEC record with 44 touchdown passes as the signal caller for the mediocre Tigers. Check around, Lock is projected as a top-10 pick. In terms of accuracy, he may be this season's Josh Allen.  
McKenzie MiltonJuniorEighth in Heisman voting. One of only eight 4,000-yard passers nationally last season. Eight rushing touchdowns for the "national champions." Inspirational leader from Hawaii who goes from Scott Frost to Josh Heupel as his quarterback guru.  
Jarrett StidhamJuniorIn his first year after transferring from Baylor, Stidham led the Tigers to a win over Alabama, an SEC Championship Game and 10 wins.
Khalil TateJuniorNo. 7 rusher in the country. No. 1 quarterback rusher in the country. Tate should flourish under a new quarterback-friendly, Heisman-friendly coach (Kevin Sumlin).   
