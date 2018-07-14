These are the 10 best quarterbacks entering the 2018 college football season

Who will wind up being named a preseason All-American at quarterback this season? The "race" seems to be particularly close in 2018 with five of the top 10 in touchdown passes returning along with four of the top 10 in passer rating.

None of those include Oregon's Justin Herbert (played in only eight games last season), Penn State's Trace McSorley (tied for sixth in accuracy) or NC State's Ryan Finley (seventh in completions).

There is no clear-cut favorite for the preseason honor, which carries with it Heisman Trophy and national player of the year implications. Hoping I don't leave anyone out, here are the top 10 signal callers to watch as we prepare for the season to begin.