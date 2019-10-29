These college football programs are on the cusp of becoming perennial playoff favorites

When surveying the landscape of college football, it's easier to sort the big picture into tiers rather than straight numbered rankings. The teams in the top tier are the ones that enter nearly every season with expectations of reaching the College Football Playoff and contending for a national championship. They are, as one Cover 3 Podcast listener dubbed them, the "perennial playoff favorites."

This week's listener mailbag presented us with the question not to discuss the favorites, rather the programs that are on the cusp of reaching that level. It takes multiple years, smart hiring and dogged recruiting to get to the top of the mountain. So with that in mind, Barton Simmons, Tom Fornelli and I took it upon ourselves to single out the programs that have already left base camp and are threatening to crash the party at the top.

For the purposes of this exercise, we had to first determine the programs that have already achieved the status of "perennial playoff favorites." The conversation, naturally, starts with Alabama and Clemson. But that group also includes Ohio State, which has two playoff appearances and one national championship, and Oklahoma, which is second only to the Tide and Tigers with its three CFP appearances in the five years of this new postseason format. Outside of those four schools, no program has been to the playoff more than once. So what programs that are close to reaching that elite status that pairs with playoff expectations nearly every year?

Eventually, our taking stock of the college football landscape devolved into a debate regarding playoff expansion. Check out our answers to all of the listener questions selected for this week's mailbag below, or head on over to our podcast page to subscribe and download other episodes of the Cover 3 Podcast.