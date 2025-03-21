Though the expanded College Football Playoff isn't without its flaws, perhaps its greatest virtue is the fact that it guarantees access to the Group of Five. Though most seasons the Group of Five will be consigned to just one of the five automatic bids, it's a much better alternative to the four-team format, in which deserving teams like 2017 UCF and 2020 Cincinnati got left by the wayside.

It also means that competition across the Group of Five is heightened, and teams really need to elevate their play if they want to stand out from 67 other teams all vying for the same goal.

Boise State did just that last year. Not only did the Broncos qualify for the College Football Playoff, they were one of four teams to snag a first-round bye after posting a 12-1 record and winning a second consecutive Mountain West Conference title. The Broncos are looking to make it back to the field of 12, but there's some stiff competition from around the country.

With over five months left until the 2025 season begins, and even more time until the CFP Selection Committee makes its final cuts, here's a look at some Group of Five programs that can push for the playoff.

Boise State

Boise State should be the odds-on favorite to run it back in the College Football Playoff. Boise State got that far last year behind star running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty, who's now off to the NFL as an expected first-round pick in April's draft. While Jeanty leaves a gaping hole on Boise State's roster, he's not the only important loss. The Broncos have to replace stalwarts like edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein and leading wide receiver Cam Camper, who plans to enter the transfer portal after initially declaring for the NFL Draft.

Even so, a solid core returns for third-year coach Spencer Danielson. He offset the loss of Jeanty, in part, at least, by adding Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod, who rushed for 966 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. Boise State is also high on running back Sire Gaines. It also helps the run game that the Broncos return four of five offensive line starters, including potential All-American offensive tackle Kage Casey. Though the receiver room is undergoing an overhaul, starting quarterback Maddux Madsen is back. He'll have to take another step if Boise wants to reach its potential, but there's no doubt that this is still a strong squad.

Want a potential sleeper to keep an eye on? Look no further than James Madison, which has acclimated well to the FBS level since moving up from the FCS in 2022. Former coach Curt Cignetti, who just led Indiana to a surprising College Football Playoff berth, set a high standard with a 19-4 record while leading the Dukes from 2022-23. New coach Bob Chesney, Cignetti's replacement, maintained the momentum by going 9-4 in his first year at James Madison. That included a statement 70-50 win against North Carolina.

James Madison, which did struggle a bit once Sun Belt play began, is looking for even more in 2025. The Dukes will have a chance to make a serious impression in the nonconference slate with a pair of road games against a likely preseason top-25 team in Louisville and Liberty, a consistent Group of Five power under coach Jamey Chadwell. Those wins could resonate when the selection committee is making its final cuts, so long as JMU handles business in the conference.

Navy captured the nation's attention amid its 6-0 start to the 2024 season, but a blowout loss to Notre Dame curtailed any hopes Navy had of making a serious postseason push, and setbacks against Rice and Tulane cost them a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Still, the Midshipmen won 10 games and beat Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl to build some momentum towards what could be a huge 2025.

Navy returns an overwhelming amount of production off of its 2024 team, headlined by starting quarterback Blake Horvath, who received some Heisman consideration after tallying 30 total touchdowns with 17 rushing. He'll lead an offense stacked with standout backs like Alex Tecza and Eli Heidenreich. Perhaps most importantly, Navy returns both of its coordinators in Drew Cronic, who helped the Mids develop their best offense in years, and P.J. Volker, who guided the AAC's third-best scoring defense (22.2 points per game) last season.

Who is the next Arizona State? Five teams poised for a shocking run to the 2025 College Football Playoff Shehan Jeyarajah

Tulane

Tulane is in an interesting spot entering the 2025 season. The Green Wave were gutted by NFL Draft declarations and the transfer portal, where they lost starting quarterback Darian Mensah (Duke) and 1,000-yard rusher Makhi Hughes (Oregon). So Tulane turned to the portal its self, where it added 26 new players that are expected to maintain a big role throughout 2025. That includes three new quarterbacks with plenty of experience in TJ Finley (Western Kentucky), Donovan Leary (Illinois) and Kadin Semonza, the 2024 Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year at Ball State.

Even with all that roster turnover, it's hard to count Tulane coach Jon Sumrall out. He's never won fewer than nine games as a head coach, and competing in the AAC gives his Green Wave plenty of visibility. Tulane also has a stacked nonconference schedule that could boost its résumé. The Green Wave start the year at home against Northwestern, travel to play a solid South Alabama team in Week 2, return home to host Duke and Mensah in Week 3, and then wrap things up in Week 4 on the road against Ole Miss. Going at least 3-1 in that span will solidify Tulane's status as a real contender.

UNLV, arguably, came one game away from the College Football Playoff last season. The Rebels had their chance to steal a bid but fell short in the Mountain West Championship Game against Boise State. Then they lost coach Barry Odom, who had a 19-8 record in his two years in Las Vegas, to Purdue. And yet UNLV should be right back in the national conversation after the splash hiring of Dan Mullen and his years of SEC head coaching experience.

Mullen made 11 straight postseason appearances at Mississippi State and Florida from 2010-2200 and led the Gators to their only SEC Championship Game appearance since 2016. He'll provide an immediate spark for UNLV's offense, which welcomes an impressive quarterback transfer in Virginia's Anthony Colandrea. He's the type of playmaker that should thrive under Mullen, and he's also one of 22 Power Four transfers headed to Vegas in 2025.