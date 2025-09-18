College Football Week 4 features plenty of must-see matchups, including Arkansas vs. Memphis, SMU vs. TCU and North Carolina vs. UCF. Three of these teams are primed to upset their opponents, according to our model, making it the perfect time to play along at FanDuel. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Three CFB best bets for Saturday, Sept. 20:

Arkansas vs. Memphis (+7.5)

SMU (+7) vs. TCU

UNC (+7) vs. UCF

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to win $613).

Arkansas vs. Memphis (+7.5)



The Tigers are riding a seven-game winning streak that dates back to November of last year, and have covered the spread in five straight over that span. Meanwhile, Arkansas will plays its third straight road game and has showed defensive breakdowns against Ole Miss that couldn't be erased by Taylor Green and a potent Razorbacks offense. The model has Memphis covering the spread in 64% of simulations.

SMU vs. TCU (+7)



The final Battle for the Iron Skillet looks lopsided this year with the Horned Frogs putting up 40-plus points in back-to-back games. The Mustangs came up short in a 48-45 overtime loss to Baylor and haven't needed much to overcome two tepid opponents in East Texas A&M and Missouri State. Then again, SMU has won this game on the road three times since 2011 and has the tools to keep this game close. The model has the Mustangs covering the spread in 70% of simulations.

UNC vs. UCF (+7)

Bill Belichick's team rebounded from an embarrassing season-opener to get victories against Charlotte and Richmond. The Knights are tougher competition and enter Saturday's game undefeated, but North Carolina's improved play over Weeks 2 and 3 suggest they can keep this game within the number. The model has the Tar Heels covering the spread in 65% of simulations.