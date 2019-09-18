This Georgia team may have all the pieces to finally take down Alabama

Kirby Smart's deep ties to the SEC and connection to Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty have made it easy to overlook the fact that we are only in Year 4 of his tenure as Georgia's coach. He made it easy for college football fans to mentally transition to the Smart era in Athens, Georgia, guiding the Bulldogs to an SEC championship, Rose Bowl win and appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship in just his second season.

That memorable 2017 run truly began on an early September night in South Bend, Indiana. Two years later, the return visit has much more hype: These aren't top-20 teams, they are top-10 teams. And these teams aren't just great college football brands, they are championship contenders each with College Football Playoff experience. That win was Smart's breakthrough, and now "SEC on CBS" lead reporter Jamie Erdahl thinks the 2019 Bulldogs are a fully-formed version of his vision for a championship contender.

"I think Kirby Smart has finally carved out this beast of a team that everyone has been patiently, maybe impatiently at times, waiting for him to do since he arrived in Athens. He put himself at a high profile level early on, and started to prove himself from that win forward," Erdahl said this week on the Cover 3 Podcast, referencing that win over Notre Dame in 2017.

"Don't get me wrong, there have been heartbreaking losses, but this feels like the team finally that has all of the pieces that could eventually -- as we look ahead to early December -- take down Alabama. Not because Alabama is any weaker, only because Kirby has gotten this team to a point where they should only continue to grow as the buzzsaw that they are on both sides of the ball."

