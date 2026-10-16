Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos is once again eligible after a Jefferson Circuit Court judge granted him an injunction against the NCAA. He will now be available for the Red Raiders' game against Arizona State on Saturday.

Before the season, a judge granted Castellanos a temporary restraining order that allowed him to return for a fifth year of eligibility. The former Florida State quarterback committed to Texas Tech and saw limited action in the first four games of the season.

Recently, a Kentucky judge dissolved the temporary restraining order that gave Castellanos his extra year of eligibility, making him ineligible right before the Red Raiders' Week 5 win over Colorado.

With Castellanos back in the fold, Texas Tech will have improved depth and mobility at the quarterback position. Castellanos has attempted just four passes for the Red Raiders, but he's rushed 10 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. That should give the Sun Devils' defense something else to think about this weekend.

That's assuming, of course, that Castellanos will be limited to a more gadget role. Based on how starter Will Hammond has performed this season, Castellanos could get an extended look if the Red Raiders offense struggles early against Arizona State.

QB competition in Lubbock?

It's been a shaky start to the season for Hammond, who has struggled mightily at times.

Against Sam Houston State, Hammond completed just 58.6 percent of his passes for one touchdown and three interceptions. Against a lackluster Colorado defense, Hammond and the offense were stuck in neutral for most of the game. The Buffaloes led well into the third quarter, until the Red Raiders finally broke through for their first touchdown.

With Hammond at the helm, Texas Tech is averaging just 406.4 yards per game, which ranks 12th in the Big 12. The Red Raiders also average a pedestrian 34.8 points per game, which sits eighth in the conference.

Castellanos brings another element to the offense with his legs, and he now has 42 games of experience under his belt. Castellanos can be loose with the football at times, but Hammond hasn't exactly taken care of the football with five picks in as many games.

Despite Hammond leading an uninspiring offense, Texas Tech remains undefeated and inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll. However, if Hammond continues to struggle against tougher competition, would Joey McGuire contemplate a switch to Castellanos?