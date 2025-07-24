Three East Carolina football players have been suspended indefinitely after Greenville police said they fired a gun into the air within city limits last weekend, according to WITN. Senior defensive lineman Jackson "J.D." Lampley and junior defensive lineman Preston Carr were arrested Sunday after admitting to shooting a firearm outside a home. Junior wide receiver Brock Spalding was also arrested on suspicion of firearm discharge and was accused of resisting, delaying and obstructing officers.

According to police, Spalding initially stayed inside the home and refused to respond to officers before the situation was resolved peacefully. No injuries were reported, according to police, and it is unclear what type of gun was used.

"ECU Athletics is aware of the arrests of three members of our football team and we are continuing to gather information," the athletic department said in a release earlier this week. "All three individuals have been suspended indefinitely from all team activities."

Lampley and Carr are projected to be starters on East Carolina's defense in 2025, while Spalding expected to serve as a reserve after missing much of last season due to injury.

East Carolina opens the 2025 season against NC State on Aug. 28 in Raleigh.

Lampley has played in 34 games the past three seasons for the Pirates, totaling 55 tackles, including 12.5 for loss with six sacks. He also has two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in his college career.

Carr played in just two games last season, recording a pair of tackles against Army.

Spalding played in the first seven games of the 2024 season before a knee injury sidelined him. In 21 career games played at East Carolina, he has nine receptions for 101 yards, adding seven punt returns for 55 yards.