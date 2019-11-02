'Through the Lens of CBS Sports: College Football at 150' celebrates network's contributions to the sport
CBS takes an in-depth look at memorable moments in college football history
As a part of college football's celebration of its 150th season, CBS will feature some of the biggest storylines in the sport's history. The The "Through the Lens of CBS Sports: College Football at 150" takes a look at some of the most memorable moments in college football history and will air on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
There are several different topics and viewpoints that are featured in this episode. Among the topics that are going to be covered are:
- 1979 Cotton Bowl
- 1996 Fiesta Bowl (Nebraska/Florida National Championship game)
- 2013 Auburn fantastic finishes ("Prayer at Jordan-Hare" and "Kick Six")
- Sun Bowl Memories
- 2018 SEC Championship
- 1982 Division III games broadcast by NFL announcers during the NFL strike
- Memories from Army/Navy Games
CBS Sports announcers Verne Lundquist, Brad Nessler, Jim Nantz, and Brent Musburger are among those that weigh in on some of the biggest moments in the history of the sport. From a player perspective, Nebraska's Tommie Frazier and Tom Osborne, Boston College's Doug Flutie, and Notre Dame's Vagas Ferguson are also interviewed.
There will be a segment focusing on Frazier's famed 75-yard touchdown run against Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl. The Cornhuskers ended up winning that national championship game 62-24 behind a spectacular game from Frazier in which he rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries.
There are so many moments that have helped shape the history of college football and several will be covered in this installment.
