Former Florida star quarterback Tim Tebow and former USC star running back Reggie Bush headline the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot that was released on Monday. Eighty players and nine coaches are on the ballot from the FBS ranks.

Tebow headlines a star-studded list of first-time candidates that includes two-time Biletnikoff-winning receiver Justin Blackmon from Oklahoma State and Utah teammates quarterback Alex Smith and defensive back Eric Weddle. Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and was part of two Florida national championships under Urban Meyer. He won the Maxwell Award twice and accumulated more than 12,000 total yards and 145 touchdowns in a legendary career.

Bush leads a strong group of returning candidates that also features luminaries like Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, Tennessee safety Eric Berry, Cal tight end Tony Gonzalez and Miami linebacker Ray Lewis. Bush ranks among the most electric rushers in college football history and posted 2,890 all-purpose yards during his 2005 Heisman Trophy season. Bush's Heisman was later vacated for NCAA violations.

Coaches on the list for the College Football Hall of Fame class include former Miami and UTSA coach Larry Coker, former Georgia coach Mark Richt, former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson and former Nebraska and Ohio coach Frank Solich.

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player is required to earn First-Team All-America honors from one of the recognized selectors. Players become eligible 10 years after their collegiate career is over or after they retire from professional football. Coaches are eligible three years after retirement or after reaching 75 years of age.

In addition to the FBS selections, 96 players and 33 coaches are on the ballot from the sub-FBS ranks. Some of the headliners include former Villanova running back Brian Westbrook -- a star with the Philadelphia Eagles -- UConn linebacker turned NFL exec John Dorsey and Holy Cross defensive back turned UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.

Click here to view the full College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was announced by the National Football Foundation. The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted at the 65th NFF Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.