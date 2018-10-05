Tim Tebow sides with Nick Saban, blasts 'entitled' Alabama fans for poor game attendance
Tebow's Gators beat Alabama in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, but lost the rematch in 2009
Alabama coach Nick Saban went off on the lack of enthusiasm the school's students showed in last week's win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday. He was joined by an unlikely supporter in his corner on Friday: former Florida quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.
Speaking on ESPN's First Take, the current SEC Network analyst and New York Mets outfielder went off on the poor attendance in the Alabama student section for last week's game (which started at 11 a.m. local time).
"I think the fans are getting so entitled there at Alabama, specifically the students," he said. "Listen, as a student, you've done nothing to win all these titles, OK? You spend a little bit of your daddy's money to show up at a game and to go to school there. You say you're the best fans in college football. Well you need to show up. I don't care if you're playing Louisiana whoever or if you're playing Hoover High School. You show up for the game and you support your team. Because if you want to say you're the best fans in the country, you show up every game no matter what. Coach Saban is right. Alabama students, you need to show up for your team."
It's one thing for Saban to say it. For a former rival like Tebow, who ended a Crimson Tide national title dream in the SEC Championship Game 2008 and then failed to repeat the feat in 2009, that's a different story.
Tebow's comments were more terse than Saban's on Wednesday.
"I think what makes this a special experience here is when we have great support from everybody in the program, everybody that supports the program, all of our fans, all of our students," Saban said, according to 247Sports. "I can honestly say I was a little disappointed there weren't more students at the last game. I think we're trying to address that. I don't think they're entitled to anything, either. Me personally, I think it ought to be first-come, first-serve. If they don't want to come to the game, they don't have to come. But I'm sure there's enough people around here that would like to go to the games and we'd like for them to come too because they support the players."
Here's a little taste of what the Alabama student section looked like in the first half of Saturday's win over the Ragin' Cajuns.
Alabama plays at Arkansas Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.
