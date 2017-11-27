Tim Tebow, Steve Spurrier among former Gators celebrating Dan Mullen on Twitter

After an incredibly fast fall from grace for Jim McElwain, the Florida Gators fired him midseason in a move that surprised a lot of people. On Sunday, Florida replaced McElwain with Dan Mullen, and Gator Nation is pumped about it.

Tim Tebow gave the organization a shout-out for not settling and getting a guy that lives up to the Florida tradition. He also made it clear that he's ready for another national championship for the Gators, who may not have competed in the SEC East this year but are more than ready to moving forward.

Thrilled that #GatorNation gets a coach who accepts our Championship expectations! Congrats and welcome home @CoachDanMullen and Ms.Megan! #LetsGet#4 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 26, 2017

Steve Spurrier posted a video of his own, welcoming Mullen and telling him that he's excited to have him. He talked about Mullen's success at Mississippi State and his Florida roots, spending time on staff with Urban Meyer. Spurrier gave Mullen a vote of confidence of his own, calling him "well-prepared" to make Florida one of the feared teams not just in the SEC, but the nation again.

Florida, of course, is thrilled with the hire. They got their guy, and Mississippi State is understandably upset with losing its coach, let alone within the conference. Mullen will enter a recruiting cornucopia in Florida, and there is reason to be excited. He's had success in the conference, and so has Florida. For now, however, those are thoughts for the offseason. Right now, it's all about being excited that they got a top coaching hire.