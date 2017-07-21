Tim Tebow talks Dan Mullen, Florida's QB battle, community service in college football

When it comes to seeking out athletic competition as an adult, most of us will join a city league, play at the local YMCA or other community activities. But that's not enough for former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Tim Tebow, who picked up baseball after several years away the diamond and has risen up the ranks in the New York Mets' minor league system.

Tebow is still plugged in to the college football scene though, watching every spring game and getting cut-ups from coaches around the country. This week, he took some time to join the "247Sports College Football Podcast" after a hot day game with the St. Lucie Mets to talk college football and community service, representing the Allstate AFCA Good Works team and spotlighting some of the 146 nominees for the 2017 season.

One of the great examples spotlighted by Tebow in the conversation was that of UAB linebacker Shaq Jones.

"He's stayed at UAB through everything that they've gone through and now he's going to be a captain leading their team onto the field while he's been helping orphans and foster kids find homes. It's like 'guys what are we talking about?' This is better than any game that's going to be played this fall," Tebow said.

Though he passed on picking his mock College Football Playoff bracket, Tebow gave great insight into what makes Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen such a great quarterback evaluator and coach, with the proof in the pudding being Nick Fitzgerald's development during his freshman season.

"[Mullen] has a really good eye for talent for ways he can use you in his offense," he said. "Then, once he gets you, he'll continue to try and evaluate you and put you in very tense, pressure-packed situations to see what you do best in those situations. And I mean in the weight room, on the practice field, everything. So he sees what you can handle well, what you can't handle well, where you're comfortable and where you need work. Once he knows that, he does a really good job of formulating a game plan for you to play to your strength."

One of the top storylines in the SEC during fall camp will be Florida quarterback battle. Though Feleipe Franks has been on campus longer, Tebow is leaning towards graduate transfer Malik Zaire to be the guy in Gainesville in 2017.

"I do think Feleipe Franks has a very bright future, but you have to lean a little bit towards Malik if he's able to compete well and show his stuff in fall camp. This is a player I've been around, I know him pretty well, he's pretty talented. But where he can change the game is with his athleticism with his legs. If you go back a couple of years ago to the way he played in the bowl game against LSU, and that was a really good LSU defense, you could see the potential that this kid has. Coach Mac is a very coach, especially at coaching quarterbacks, and he's going to do a little bit of what Dan Mullen does and play to his quarterback's strengths and I think that could give Malik a chance to have a special season."

You can find Friday's full show and subscribe to future editions of the 247Sports CFB Podcast HERE, including conference-by-conference previews with win totals picks.