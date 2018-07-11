Tim Tebow to become sixth player inducted into Florida's Ring of Honor

Florida's Ring of Honor at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will get another icon this fall and it will be one of college football's most decorated players.

The university announced Wednesday that former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow would be UF's sixth inductee into the Ring of Honor. Tebow's name will be unveiled and displayed in the north end zone of the stadium during the LSU game on Oct. 6. Tebow joins previous inductees Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

"I am so humbled and thankful to be able to receive this blessing, being inducted into the Ring of Honor," Tebow said in a statement. "I know in my heart that I truly couldn't have done it without amazing coaches and teammates who loved and sacrificed for each other so that we could accomplish our goals."

Tebow helped guide Florida to a pair of national championships in 2006 and 2008, and was the first sophomore to win the Heisman in 2007. Additionally, he was a three-time Heisman finalist, a two-time Maxwell Award winner, a Davey O'Brien Award winner, two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year and All-American selection.

He left Florida after four years with 9,286 passing yards and 88 touchdowns to go along with 2,947 yards rushing and 57 touchdowns.

After a brief NFL career and serving as a college football analyst for the SEC Network on ESPN, Tebow moved to baseball. This season, Tebow is hitting .270 with five home runs in 76 games (through Tuesday) with the New York Mets' Double-A Binghamton affiliate.