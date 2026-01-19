IU meets The U. Hoosiers and Hurricanes. One of college football's paupers versus one of its princes.

Two programs from opposite ends of the college football spectrum collide on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida with the same goal: To win the national championship. After 100-plus years of football futility and just two years after going 3-9, the Indiana Hoosiers enter the College Football Playoff National Championship a perfect 15-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country. They can complete arguably the most unlikely turnaround in sports history with a victory on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes (13-2) have been one of the sport's most visible programs of the past 50 years, winning five national championships, but haven't lifted the trophy since 2001. Less than seven weeks ago, they were uncertain to even get into the 12-team CFP field; now they will play for the title in their home stadium.

To earn its return to glory, Miami's hometown team will have to knock off a son from South Florida. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza attended high school about five miles from the University of Miami campus and was a face-painted Hurricanes fan growing up but did not receive a scholarship offer from the school. After spending his first three years at Cal, he transferred to Indiana prior to this season and had a storybook year: throwing for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns and winning the Heisman Trophy.

The Hoosiers are 8.5-point favorites over the Hurricanes on Monday.

While Indiana vs. Miami in the CFP National Championship is the marquee attraction on MLK Jr. Day, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes nine NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Jan. 19. All times Eastern.

College football best bets, where to watch

CFP National Championship: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 10 Miami

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Miami Gardens, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Miami +270 | Expert: Miami +8.5 (Matt Severance)

Behind Mendoza's pinpoint accuracy and an air-tight defense, the Hoosiers have steamrolled opponents all season, winning by 31.5 points per game. Neither of Indiana's two playoff wins (38-3 over Alabama and 56-22 over Oregon) has been close. But on Monday the Hoosiers will face arguably the best defense they've seen this season. Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor are twin terrors off the edge and key a unit that allows just 14.0 points per game, which is fifth in the country. "Miami's defense is so good, and Indiana's equally so, that there may not be 20 total points scored," Severance says. "So heck yeah I'm taking 8.5." Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says the Hurricanes have a 36.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Miami money line (+270).

NBA best bets, where to watch

Mavericks at Knicks

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Knicks -10.5

Start spreading the news: There's something amiss about the Knicks. Just one month after winning the NBA Cup and looking like potential NBA Finals contenders, New York is just 2-8 over its last 10 games. The team has dropped to third place in the Eastern Conference and is just two games ahead of the 76ers for the sixth and final automatic-qualifying spot for the playoffs. In addition, star Jalen Brunson is questionable to play on Monday with a sprained right ankle. The good news for the Knicks is that they have one of the best home records (16-5) in the NBA, and the Mavericks have one of the worst road records (4-14). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 67.0% chance New York covers and gives a B grade to Knicks -10.5.

Celtics at Pistons

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Celtics +3.5

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings square off when the Detroit Pistons host the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons (30-10) have won five of their last six games and own the best record in the East, 4½ games better than the Celtics (26-15), who have won seven of their last 10. The teams already have met three times this season with Detroit winning two of the meetings. But Boston's Jaylen Brown is coming off one of his best games of the season: 41 points and six rebounds in a 132-106 win over the Hawks. He's now averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Celtics have a 52.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Boston +3.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Providence at Marquette

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 165.5

Two teams struggling in Big East conference play will try to turn their seasons around when the Providence Friars and Marquette Golden Eagles square off at the Fiserv Forum. Providence (9-9, 2-5 in Big East) is coming off a 93-88 win over Creighton but is tied for eighth in the 11-team Big East. Meanwhile, Marquette (6-13, 1-7) sits at the bottom of the conference. The Friars and Golden Eagles rank last and dead last, respectively, in the Big East in scoring defense, which may be the reason why the total sits at 165.5. But the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 78.8% chance the teams combine for 165 points or fewer and gives a B grade to Under 165.5.