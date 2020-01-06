Today's Top Picks: Best bet for LendingTree Bowl between Louisiana and Miami (Ohio)

On Monday night I will be doing something I've done a lot over the last month. The LendingTree Bowl will be played between Louisiana and Miami (Ohio). It will be the 39th bowl game that I have watched in the last 25 days. It will also be the final college football game of the season that isn't the national title game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

That game will be played a week from tonight.

Obviously, tonight's game doesn't have the same broad appeal that the title game will, but I'm going to cherish it. I love college football, and I want to cherish every game I can while I still have games to watch. Unfortunately, only two remain, so let's soak it all in while we can.

Oh, and let's bet on it too.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio): Under 55.5

The Ragin' Cajuns have an amazing nickname, and they're 14-point favorites over Miami (Ohio) as well. It's a spread that I find to be accurate and difficult to bet. The main reason I'm hesitant to touch either side of is that Miami's offense is not explosive enough to trust to keep up, but also Miami's run defense is good enough to slow down Louisiana's ground-based attack.

All of that makes the under look a lot more appealing! The fact is that Miami has one of the worst red-zone offenses in the country (its TD rate inside the red zone is 52.38 percent, which ranks 102nd) while Louisiana's red zone defense has only allowed opponents to score touchdowns 51.28 percent of the time (which ranks 24th). That makes the play more appealing and makes me lean slightly toward the Cajuns on the spread if you're desperate to take a side.

I have a shocking revelation for you, so prepare yourself. The Bucks are better when Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing. That goes for both their offense and defense, and with Giannis playing tonight, I like the under on this total. The Spurs have been one of the better over teams in the NBA this season, but while overs are 21-13 in their games overall. They're only 7-7 when underdogs. As a home dog, the over has gone 2-3. Mix in that both of these teams have done quite a bit of traveling recently, and this game could be a bit too sloppy to go over.

3. No. 17 West Virginia at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State +1.5

West Virginia is off to an excellent start this season, but it's not great offensively. It's efficient enough, but it's not a good shooting team. It has shot 47.6 percent from two (230th nationally), 31.3 percent from three (244th) and 65.8 percent from the free-throw line (293rd). I have a difficult time trusting bad offenses to cover spreads as favorites on the road in conference play unless they're playing a truly terrible team anyway. Oklahoma State isn't a terrible team. It isn't an offensive force, either, but it's good enough defensively to give the Mountaineers trouble.