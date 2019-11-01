Today's Top Picks: Best bet for Navy vs. Connecticut and the top two NBA plays of Friday's slate

Halloween dressed up as Christmas this year. At least, it did so in Chicago. Never in my life can I remember having to shovel snow and salt the front walkway and porch stairs so kids wouldn't slip as they came to my door looking for free candy, but that's what I had to do on Thursday. Only one problem: the kids never came.

Because it was so cold, and because there were multiple inches of snow, there weren't many trick-or-treaters around here. This is amazing because I live in a Chicago neighborhood filled with children. On most Halloweens, the doorbell doesn't stop ringing for five hours. This year it rang once, and I was so caught off-guard that by the time I got to the front door with the candy, whoever had rung the bell was gone.

Now I'm left with a bunch of candy available to me, which is awesome in one sense, but bad news in the other. I mean, you can't just throw away candy, right? That'd be a waste! You have to eat it. So here are three picks I have for Friday night's game to play while eating all this leftover Halloween candy.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Navy at UConn: Under 54

My numbers tell me that Navy is likely to cover the 27.5-point spread in this matchup as well, but I am not fond of taking an option offense to cover four touchdowns. It seldom works out. Normally it'd be an auto-fade, but have you seen UConn play football? If you have, you know why I'm not going to trust it to cover any number against anybody. I do like the under, however, because neither of these teams moves quickly. Navy is an option team that is designed to limit possessions and slow the game down. UConn does the same because it doesn't have the talent to compete with most of its opponents. That will lead to fewer scoring opportunities for both sides.

2. Pistons at Bulls: Pistons +3.5

Maybe this is a scorned lover pick, but there's absolutely no reason the Bulls should be favored right now. None. The Bulls have started the season 1-4 against a favorable schedule. They have been favored in four of their games and have lost three of them outright. In their last two games, they have blown large second-half leads against Cleveland and New York, two teams competing for lottery balls, not playoff spots. The Pistons are only 2-3 themselves, but both wins have come against a good Indiana team. More than anything, though, until the Bulls actually provide a reason why they should be favored against anybody, there's no reason to take them when they are.

3. Lakers at Mavericks: Under 216

It's early in the season, so we don't want to take stats too seriously, but to this point the Lakers have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They rank fourth in defensive efficiency, and I think they'll provide some problems for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavs duo has been red hot to start the season, but they haven't had to contend with a team that has the overall size this Lakers team can present to match up.

