Today's Top Picks: Best bets for Clemson's opener and more Thursday college football matchups

Finally, college football has arrived. Week Zero existed, and certainly gave us plenty of entertainment, but from a betting perspective it was a tease compared to the five-day marathon we get in Week 1. Since there is plenty more to cover from the full slate of action later this week, Tuesday's edition of Today's Top Picks focuses exclusively on the Thursday night games.

1. UCLA at Cincinnati: UCLA +2.5

The Bearcats won this game last year at UCLA, spoiling the start to the Chip Kelly era. But that team looked nothing like the squad that finished the season rolling over USC with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Joshua Kelly leading the way. The Cincinnati home crowd advantage is going to be a factor, but I think it could be a factor that actually helps UCLA stay engaged in the cross-country opener. I don't even hate UCLA on the moneyline here, but I'll take the couple points as insurance.

As Dave Clawson has built up Wake Forest into a consistent winner, he's also slowly but surely tailored his offense to stay on pace with the modern game. Pace is the operative word here, as the Deacs were among the nation's leaders in most plays run per game. That up-tempo attack is going to be neck-and-neck with an NFL quarterback on the other side in Jordan Love, providing the perfect ingredients for a shootout.

3. Georgia Tech at Clemson: Under 60

I see a lot of 35-10 or 45-13 type scores in Clemson's future this year, where the offense probably could score every time it touches the ball but won't and the defense remains just as stingy as ever even after the loss of multiple NFL Draft picks. Dabo Swinney has a young team that could be prone to a few mental errors on the field, but the group is so talented I see the impact of those mistakes only being limited to point totals. Clemson will still win big often this year, I just think the combination of young offense and great defense is going to keep our totals under the market value.

