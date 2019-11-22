Today's Top Picks: Colorado State-Wyoming best bet and two college basketball plays to jump on

Every November around Thanksgiving, the sports bettor is given something to be truly grateful for: weekday afternoon college basketball. Yes, holiday tournament season has always been a gift for the degenerate. The opportunities to bet on so many teams one knows so little about doesn't offer itself up often, so it's not an opportunity that can be passed on.

And I have not been passing on it.

So, for this wonderful Friday before Thanksgiving, I offer you one college football play and two college basketball plays. Let your week end with unpaid teenagers determining your fate.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Colorado State at Wyoming: Under 51

Wyoming's offense had not been an explosive one all season long, and the loss of starting quarterback Sean Chambers has not changed that. In fact, it's gotten worse. The Cowboys are a deliberate team that is trying to keep the score as low as possible and has the defense to do so. Colorado State's offense has picked things up in recent weeks, and while I lean toward the Rams on the spread, I don't have any faith in their defense. Instead, I'll take the Under. The Wyoming defense will keep the Rams offense in check, and the Wyoming offense isn't capable of exploding for a lot of points against anybody.

2. Duke vs. Georgetown: Duke -13

Georgetown is off to a promising start this season. The Hoyas are 4-1, and Patrick Ewing's squad just pulled off an 82-66 win over Texas on Thursday. But while Texas is good, it's not Duke, and all of the Hoyas' other wins have come against teams they're supposed to beat. Georgetown's promising start has helped lead to this line being a bit shorter than it should be. Duke might be the most complete team in the country, and it has far more talent than the Hoyas. That should win out over the course of 40 minutes, particularly with both teams playing their second game in two days.

3. Utah State vs. LSU: Under 149

One of the nicer things about all of these holiday tournaments is that the games are played at neutral courts. Neutral court games have a tendency to stay below the total, so I like to look for the games that seem most likely to do that. This is one of those games. Both of these teams move at a quick pace and are efficient offensively, and that's led to this total being high for this spot. In a typical game, it would be fine, but for two teams playing in Jamaica and aren't familiar with the surroundings, there will be an adjustment period. Plus, even if they move at a higher tempo, neither one of these teams attempts a lot of three-pointers. They look to get into the paint. So I expect some sloppy play early, as well as some missed shots that will help keep this game below the total.

