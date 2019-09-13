Today's Top Picks: The best bet in North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, and two MLB plays I love

Congratulations on getting through another week, but before you head off into another amazing weekend of football, there are investment opportunities available to you on Friday evening.

You wouldn't want to pass up an investment opportunity, would you? Of course not! This is your future at stake! The responsible thing to do would be to invest in Friday night's slate, and these are my three favorite plays for the night.

All odds are via William Hill.

Wake Forest's offense moves at a quick pace. Using my pace metric that tries to measure how many seconds each team possesses the ball per play, Wake's offense comes in just over 21.3 seconds per play. That ranks as the eight-quickest offense in the country through Week 2. That's something I expect North Carolina to be aware of, and given how the Tar Heels have approached their first two wins, they will be looking to slow this game down and keep Wake's offense off the field. It was something Rice did well against the Deacons last week, providing a blueprint for a North Carolina team that has more talent than Rice does. As a result, I think there will be plenty of points in this game, but not enough to hit the over.

Oh, and while it has nothing to do with the play, this game between two ACC schools is not a conference game. Due to the expanded ACC, these state rivals don't play as often as they'd like, so they scheduled nonconference games against one another. To me, that's more amazing than the Big 12 having 10 teams and the Big Ten having 14.

SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has hit two-thirds of his CFB spread picks so far this season. He has released another for Friday's matchup between the Tar Heels and Demon Deacons. See what he's taking over at SportsLine.

This is an attempt to fade an Angels offense that hasn't been potent as of late. Over the last week, the Angels have a team wOBA of .286. Mike Trout's been banged up, and now Shohei Ohtani is out for the season. The Rays, meanwhile, have been hitting rather well, and I like how they match up with Angels starter Andrew Heaney. Heaney gets plenty of strikeouts, and he'll likely have a fair amount against this Rays offense, but he's prone to flyballs and the longball. With a hot offense backed by Charlie Morton on the mound, the Rays win this game often enough to make this price profitable.

Mike McClure has used his wOBA projection model to rake in $837 for $100 betters since the All-Star break. Now he's locked in his three best bets for Friday's action. See who he loves on Friday over at SportsLine.

This game features a pitching matchup of two starters who don't strike many hitters out but do allow a lot more home runs than the average starter. Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi has an HR/9 that is 41 percent above league average amongst MLB starters. Chicago's Dylan Covey's is 50 percent higher than the league average. Seattle tends to play as more of a pitcher's park, but it won't tonight. Stay up late and watch some bombs get launched.

Legendary NFL handicapper Hank Goldberg went 3-0 with his Week 1 best bets, and anyone who parlayed them cashed huge. Now he's released three best bets for Week 2. See who Hank loves on the NFL card over at SportsLine.