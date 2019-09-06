Today's Top Picks: The Wake Forest-Rice best bet and two great MLB moneyline plays for Friday

I know you're excited for the first weekend of the year that will include both a full day of college football and a full day of NFL. Unfortunately, you still have to get through Friday before you can dive face-first into 48 hours of football, but thankfully I'm here to help you pass the time.

And by "pass the time" I mean "invest in your future" with three picks for games being played on Friday night. At least, that's the plan.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Wake Forest at Rice: Over 58.5

This is a battle of conflicting styles. Each team has only one game under its belt in 2019, but to this point, no offense in the country moves slower than Rice. The Owls averaged roughly 34.2 seconds per play run during a 14-7 loss to Army last week. Wake Forest moves much quicker, as it ran a play for every 20.4 seconds of possession last week against Utah State, and only eight teams -- including Utah State -- moved at a quicker pace. I expect Wake's pace to win out in this matchup. The Owls were able to hang with Army last week because the Cadets don't have the same kind of athletes that Wake does. These two teams met in Winston-Salem last season and Wake scored 56 points on its own in a 56-24 win. I think we see a similar game here, though the venue changes. Plus, the current forecast calls for temps in the mid-90s at kickoff, and defenses tend to tire out quicker in heat.

2. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates: Pirates +115

Not only are the Pirates underdogs at home in a divisional matchup here, but I believe the Buccos have the better pitcher going tonight as well. Joe Musgrove isn't amazing, but he has a higher ceiling than St. Louis' Miles Mikolas. Mikolas doesn't get enough strikeouts for me to trust his team as a road favorite here. Also, while the St. Louis bullpen has an ERA of 2.82 over the last month, other metrics -- particularly the amount of hard contact allowed as well as fly balls -- suggests it's been getting a bit lucky. I wouldn't be shocked if it haunts the Cardinals tonight, and at this number, the Pirates win often enough to make this a smart play.

Everybody in the world knows that the Rockies offense is better at Coors Field than outside of it, but the difference in performance this season has been comical. At home, this season the Rockies have a wOBA of .367 and are slugging .523. Both of those numbers rank first in the bigs. On the road, it's quite a bit different! The Rockies have a wOBA of .289 and slug .391. Those rank 29th and 28th, respectively -- the Rockies are grateful for the Marlins and Orioles -- so they go from best offense to one of the worst when they leave Denver. Tonight, in the pitcher's haven that is Petco, against a strikeout pitcher like Dinelson Lamet, I'm happy to fade the Colorado offense.

