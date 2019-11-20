Today's Top Picks: Why now is the time to bet on winless Akron, plus more best bets for Wednesday

Last night's MACtion didn't live up to the levels we, as a society, have grown accustomed to. Certain standards must be met, and two games that had an average final deficit of 35 points do not meet those standards. Sure, Ohio scored 66 points, and that was cool, but Bowling Green scored only 24, so most of those points felt empty.

MACtion is supposed to be about more than less-talented teams playing in mostly empty stadiums on cold nights. They're supposed to make stupid mistakes and play close games too, and on Tuesday night, they let us down.

Hopefully, tonight will be a better showing. All lines are via William Hill.

Akron is the only winless team remaining in the FBS after both Rice and New Mexico State won last week. I wrote in my Bottom 25 column this week that we must all unite as a nation behind the Zips in their quest to find their first win. Well, judging by the point spread in this game, it doesn't look like that win is going to come tonight! But you know what will? A cover. You see, not only is Akron winless on the season, but it has failed to cover a single spread. Those two factors have combined to inflate this number beyond where it should be. Toss in the fact that Miami (OH) has already wrapped up bowl eligibility and the MAC East division, and I don't think we see a team that's super-motivated to make a point here.

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee is on another heater with his best bets in 2019, going 24-11-1 on the season. He's laying the wood with Michigan (-9), but see who else he loves this week only at SportsLine.

2. Toledo at Buffalo: Toledo +9

Toledo has been a disappointment this year, but it's better than this point spread suggests. I don't see how Buffalo is favored by this much over a Toledo team with the same record in conference that it has, as well as a better record overall. Yes, there were those two weeks when the Rockets lost to Bowling Green and Ball State in embarrassing fashion. In three games since, they've gone 2-1, and all three of those games have been settled by three points or fewer. Buffalo blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter last week and lost to a Kent State team that isn't as good as this Toledo squad. Being at home will help the Bulls, sure, but not enough to justify a nine-point spread.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 12 cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

3. Princeton at Indiana: Under 143

This is mostly a fade Princeton play, but I don't see a lot of value in this spread. I do think the total is a bit too high because I just don't know how easy it's going to be for Princeton to score points in this matchup. Indiana is far more talented and has a tremendous size advantage. Either the Hoosiers blow the doors off Princeton in this game, or Princeton slows it down and keeps it close. Either way, I don't see this game getting past 143 points without overtime.

DFS millionaire Mike McClure has been cashing for his followers all NBA season, with a majority of his optimal tournament lineups delivering returns. You can see all of his optimal lineups for multiple DFS sites on Wednesday only at SportsLine.