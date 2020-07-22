Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

Toledo coach Jason Candle has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Wednesday, making him the first known FBS coach to register positive for the coronavirus. The good news is that Candle, who is self-isolating for the next 10 days, has not been experiencing any symptoms, according to a statement released on his Twitter account. The university added that Candle was exposed to the virus by an individual outside the athletic department.

College programs have been testing players, coaches and staff members weekly over the past couple of months since the NCAA allowed its moratorium for on-campus athletic-related activities to expire. More than 10 programs, including Ohio State and North Carolina, have had to temporarily halt voluntary workouts to stop the spread of the disease within their respective programs. Toledo, however, will not suspend activities in light of Candle's positive test.

With the season scheduled to start within the next two months, the NCAA has put forth a series of minimum guidelines for its conferences to follow, though numerous loopholes remain in the process. If a coach tests positive for COVID-19 during the season and needs to step away, the NCAA will allow that team to elevate an off-field analyst into that role on a temporary basis.