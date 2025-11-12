Teams battling for positioning in a wide open MAC race clash when the Toledo Rockets face the Miami (OH) RedHawks in MACtion on Wednesday night. Toledo is coming off a 42-3 win over Northern Illinois last week, while Miami dropped a 24-20 decision at Ohio. The Rockets (5-4, 3-2 MAC), who are tied for fifth in the conference, are 0-4 on the road this year. The RedHawks (5-4, 4-1 MAC), who are in a four-way tie for first place, are 3-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, is at 7 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 29-24-1. The Rockets are 4-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio). Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Miami vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Miami spread Toledo -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook Toledo vs. Miami over/under 45.5 points Toledo vs. Miami money line Toledo -186, Miami +155 Toledo vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine Toledo vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Toledo vs. Maimi picks

The model is going Over on the total (45.5). The Rockets have gone over the total in six of the last 10 games, while the RedHawks have been over in five of their past eight. The teams combined for 50 points in their last meeting, a 30-20 Toledo win in 2024.

The model has Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason throwing for 231 yards and 1.51 touchdowns, while Miami quarterback Dequan Finn also finds the end zone both through the air and on the ground. The teams combine for 46 points, clearing the total by half a point.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time.

The model predicts which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.