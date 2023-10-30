Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Buffalo 3-5, Toledo 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Buffalo is 3-0 against Toledo since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Glass Bowl. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Buffalo gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They enjoyed a cozy 24-6 win over Kent State.

Meanwhile, Toledo had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.3 points), and they went ahead and made it seven last Saturday. They secured a 21-17 W over Miami of Ohio.

Dequan Finn was the offensive standout of the game as he threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Buffalo has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 3-5 record this season. As for Toledo, their victory was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 7-1.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Buffalo beat Toledo 34-27 in their previous matchup back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Buffalo since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Toledo in the last 5 years.