Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-5, Toledo 8-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to square off in a Mid American West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 8th at Glass Bowl. Toledo is coming into the contest hot, having won their last eight games.

Last Tuesday, Toledo didn't have too much trouble with Buffalo at home as they won 31-13.

Toledo got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Peny Boone out in front who rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Boone's longest rush was for an incredible 71 yards. Toledo also got help from Anthony Torres who showed off his sure hands for 84 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan gave up the first points and the most points last Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 45-21 punch to the gut against Western Michigan. It was the first time this season that Eastern Michigan let down their fans at home.

Despite their loss, Eastern Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylon Jackson, who picked up 111 receiving yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all.

The Eagles weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 28 rushing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Western Michigan rushed for 252.

Toledo's victory was their fifth straight at home , which pushed their record up to 8-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 41.4 points per game. As for Eastern Michigan, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

As for their game on Wednesday, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Toledo came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Michigan in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, sneaking past 27-24. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Eastern Michigan's Samson Evans, who rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Toledo still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Toledo is a big 19.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Eastern Michigan.